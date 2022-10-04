Sunday is fire safety day at Kiron Fire Department

Participants will run obstacle course, use department equipment

The Kiron Fire Department will present a “fire safety day” this Sunday.

“We’re promoting fire safety and prevention,” said Megan Lange, who is a firefighter with the department and is studying to become an EMT at Des Moines Area Community College.

The event will take place at the Kiron Fire Department at 101 South Grove Street in Kiron.

“We’re going to have a kids’ obstacle course to teach them to stay low in smoke, to move quickly, and to stop, drop and roll,” Lange said.

The beginning of the course will have a tunnel crawl, in which children will learn to stay low; a quick-feet tire obstacle will provide practice for moving quickly when getting to safety.

A “dummy drag” will demonstrate how to drag a person to safety; the dummy in this case will be a giant stuffed animal to make the task easier for kids, Lange said.

Participants will get to use the hose on the department’s quick attack truck to put out a “fire.”

“They’ll be able to use that to spray out the fire, which is made of large cups,” Lange said.

The large plastic cups have been decorated with a flame design; no real fire will be used but the water from the hose will be real.

“They’ll get to play with the equipment a little bit, see how the trucks run and put the fire out,” she said.

Inside the fire station, an area will be set up for participants to put together first aid kits.

Fire safety activity packs, food and snacks will also be provided.

Information packets will include fire exit plans to be taken home and completed with participants’ families.

“In the truck bays we will have truck tours, equipment on display, and bunker gear out to try on, along with firefighters wearing some gear,” Lange said.

She said the firefighters in gear will help kids get used to how firefighters look and sound in an actual emergency situation.

“It will show them this is what we look like when you see us on scene,” Lange said. “It sounds really weird when we have our masks on and they’ll get to hear that.”

Rides around Kiron on the department’s vehicles will be offered.

Lange said this fire safety day is the first of what the Kiron Fire Department hopes will become an annual event.

“We wanted to do something for the community for Fire Prevention Week; we put our heads together and decided to put on this event and see how it goes,” she said.