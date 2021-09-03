Sundquist throws hat in ring for pipeline inspection services

“They’re not going to go through our roadways,” Assman said.

He said the pipeline project would be a continual operation and would require an inspector to be on site every day work is in progress.

Groth said an inspector would be needed when dirt work is being performed (trenching and backfilling) but not while pipe is being laid, if the trench work was completed ahead of time.

Rosburg asked if the county would supervise boring under roads.

“If they’re boring, we could perhaps handle that,” Assman said. “That’s something we’re going to have to address at some point in time, but if we do we’re going to bill them for it.”

Vogt asked Assman if he would be able to attend the October 5 meeting in Manilla.

He said he would have to check but he would like to be there.

The supervisors tabled the ISG letter of intent, which had been on the agenda for discussion and possible action to be taken.