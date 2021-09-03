Sundquist throws hat in ring for pipeline inspection services

Proposed CO2 pipeline map released
Troy Groth, professional engineer for Sundquist Engineering, of Denison, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to offer his company’s inspection services for a proposed liquid carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline that could pass through the county.
The following account is edited and condensed for clarity.
The pipeline, to be called Midwest Carbon Express, is under development by Summit Carbon Solutions.
The project, which has not yet been approved, is currently under review by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB).
A representative of ISG, a multi-state engineering and design company, spoke to the Crawford County Board of Supervisors a week ago and presented a letter of intent for the company’s inspection services for the project.
Groth told the supervisors that Sundquist Engineering had already been contacted by another county about providing inspection services for the project.
“I just wanted to let you know we do offer this type of service, and we have provided it to clients in the past,” Groth said.
He said Sundquist Engineering had previously provided inspection work for the Council Bluffs Interstate System Improvement Program, which involved relocating a natural gas pipeline.
Groth said the inspection process is not new to Sundquist.
“Basically, we watch the dirt come out of the trench,” he said. “If there are any underground utilities, infrastructure … tile lines, etc. that need to be repaired, through that process we’re there and then we’re back … when they backfill the trench.”
He said the inspection services, which are required by Iowa Code, do not involve inspection of the pipeline construction or monitoring of welds.
“We’re looking out more for the landowners to ensure that their property gets restored to preconstruction condition,” he said.
Supervisor Jean Heiden asked, if the county hires Sundquist, if the company would send a representative to an informational meeting on October 5 in Manilla.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said the supervisors wanted to have someone hired before the meeting.
Groth explained that the October 5 meeting is a public meeting the pipeline company is required by Iowa Code to conduct.
“Personally, I don’t think you have to have somebody hired for that meeting,” Groth said.
Heiden said she thought getting an inspection service hired was why they had put the ISG letter of intent on the Tuesday agenda.
Chairperson Jeri Vogt said she thought the board should hear more about the pipeline project first; she noted that the supervisors didn’t even know the route.
The ISG representative told the board last week that the route was, at that time, unknown.
“There is a map out now that’s available,” Groth said.
The proposed pipeline route goes from north to south through the middle of Crawford County.
Vogt asked County Engineer Paul Assman, who was in attendance, if the county could provide inspection services.
“If we’re inspecting a pipeline on private property, it would be outside our purview,” Assman said.
He said he didn’t know very much about the project and cautioned the board against entering into any agreement before knowing what would need to be done.
Groth said he was there to shed a little more light on the project and to let the supervisors know that Sundquist is interested in providing services.
He noted that the pipeline company would pay “reasonable costs” for the inspection services.
Assman said he would recommend billing for administrative costs, if allowed.
He said he would require the pipeline company to bore under county roads, rather than trench through them, for the project.
“They’re not going to go through our roadways,” Assman said.
He said the pipeline project would be a continual operation and would require an inspector to be on site every day work is in progress.
Groth said an inspector would be needed when dirt work is being performed (trenching and backfilling) but not while pipe is being laid, if the trench work was completed ahead of time.
Rosburg asked if the county would supervise boring under roads.
“If they’re boring, we could perhaps handle that,” Assman said. “That’s something we’re going to have to address at some point in time, but if we do we’re going to bill them for it.”
Vogt asked Assman if he would be able to attend the October 5 meeting in Manilla.
He said he would have to check but he would like to be there.
The supervisors tabled the ISG letter of intent, which had been on the agenda for discussion and possible action to be taken.
“The scale and the breadth of this project requires a route that addresses all the engineering needs of it first, then they (Summit Carbon Solutions ) have to go out and acquire all of this right of way and these personal property rights,” Assman said.
He said the process is very difficult and will take time.
“We have a lot of difficulty acquiring one-quarter acre, one-tenth of an acre of right of way to replace a bridge that’s deficient to help someone out,” Assman said.
“So it’s going to be a while, I think.”
Supervisor Eric Skoog asked what would take place if a landowner had a problem with the pipeline company.
Groth said the inspector’s job would be to handle issues involving the dirt work.
“The inspector is there to resolve that; that’s one of the reasons they’re there,” Groth said. “And they have authority to stop the construction if need be. It’s part of the (Iowa) Code.”