The moon passed completely into the shadow of the earth on Sunday night. The weather was nearly ideal for viewing. The sunset colors of the moon during a lunar eclipse are caused by the light streaming through the edge of the earth’s atmosphere. Photo by Dan Mundt
Sunset colors
