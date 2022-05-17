 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunset colors

Lunar eclipse

The moon passed completely into the shadow of the earth on Sunday night. The weather was nearly ideal for viewing. The sunset colors of the moon during a lunar eclipse are caused by the light streaming through the edge of the earth’s atmosphere. Photo by Dan Mundt

Hide and Seek

During the early part of the lunar eclipse on Sunday night, the moon played hide and seek behind clouds that slowly moved through the area. By the time of total eclipse, the clouds had moved on. Photo by Dan Mundt
