Sunshine and God’s love: Delivering sunflowers to brighten someone’s day

She has delivered about 45 bouquets of sunflowers, mixed with zinnias, so far.

“I put them in canning jars and we attach a note that says ‘Sending you sunshine and God’s love’ and then it says ‘From First United Methodist Church,’ so people know where it’s coming from,” Kathy said.

One of the greatest challenges is hauling the flowers around in a car without letting them tip over.

She said the sunflower project has been a learning experience.

“I wasn’t sure what I was getting into. I’m not a farm girl; I was born on a farm but I wasn’t raised there,” Kathy said. “Larry was a farm boy, so he knows stuff.”

They have plans to share everything she has grown.

“This Sunday, I’ll be able to take some flats of tomatoes to church to give away; Larry and I can’t use all that,” Kathy said. “We’ll have some kind of pumpkin event at our church in the fall.”

She said the ground where she planted has rich soil and everything grows well there.