Sunshine and God’s love: Delivering sunflowers to brighten someone’s day

During the pandemic, Kathy Struck saw a news story about a big-city business that owned a plot of land.
The company decided to plant the land with sunflowers to give to people who were sick or needed a boost; they also sold some of the sunflowers to raise money for good causes.
“I thought that would be kind of fun, but where Larry (her husband) and I live, we can’t have a garden,” Kathy said. “The deer are all over the place and we really don’t have a good sunny spot.”
She mulled it over and decided to present the idea at a council meeting at First United Methodist Church.
“I brought it up and said I was wondering if we could find some land someplace where we could possibly do it,” Kathy said.
“To be honest, a lot of them chuckled at me because we have a lot of farmers. They said, ‘Kathy, we’re usually trying to get rid of sunflowers. We’re not trying to plant them.’”
The idea kept coming up every month.
“I was getting kind of embarrassed about it because I really thought, well maybe it was not a very great idea,” she said.
But then Coletta Weeda, former Crawford County Extension director, and a member of the church board, told her that Extension has garden spots for rent on South Fifth Street south of the Denison water treatment plant.
“So I called and rented it,” she said.
She and Larry paid for the spot, but the project is for the church, she said.
“We got lots of sunflower seeds and started planting. This is a pretty big plot, and I wasn’t sure how many we’d need, so then I thought, ‘Pumpkins are so fun, so let’s plant pumpkins.’”
They planted tomatoes and zinnias to fill in the remaining space.
When she harvests the flowers, she fills a big bucket with water and sunflowers.
“Then I have to hurry and get them in the cool air,” she said. “They’ll last almost a whole week, so they’re pretty good.”
She and her granddaughter Addison Schillerberg, and sometimes Larry, have delivered flowers to the residents of Eventide, Denison Care, and to many people around the community.
“Nobody ever really knows that we’re coming,” Kathy said. “It’s a surprise and it lights people up.”
One good problem is that she has more flowers than she knows what to do with.
“There are so many flowers – I need to know more people,” she said. “I’d like to take them to people who are sick, or maybe they’ve had something happen in their life, and they need a sunshine boost. I think sunflowers do that. I’m constantly looking for more people to take them to.”
She has delivered about 45 bouquets of sunflowers, mixed with zinnias, so far.
“I put them in canning jars and we attach a note that says ‘Sending you sunshine and God’s love’ and then it says ‘From First United Methodist Church,’ so people know where it’s coming from,” Kathy said.
One of the greatest challenges is hauling the flowers around in a car without letting them tip over.
She said the sunflower project has been a learning experience.
“I wasn’t sure what I was getting into. I’m not a farm girl; I was born on a farm but I wasn’t raised there,” Kathy said. “Larry was a farm boy, so he knows stuff.”
They have plans to share everything she has grown.
“This Sunday, I’ll be able to take some flats of tomatoes to church to give away; Larry and I can’t use all that,” Kathy said. “We’ll have some kind of pumpkin event at our church in the fall.”
She said the ground where she planted has rich soil and everything grows well there.
“You pay a certain amount for the size of plot but they till it for you, so you just have to come out and work it a little bit and plant your seeds,” she said. “At the end of the season you have to clear it off and then you get part of your money back.”
Kathy wants to plant there again next year.
“If we can grow the project to possibly be a fundraiser, we could raise some money for a food pantry or for a need somewhere,” Kathy said.
The funds could be used to supply the church’s backpack project that provides school supplies for students.
She said she has enjoyed her time working on the project.
“I love it. You plant it and hope it’s going to grow, and it does grow. Then the flowers come: patience, faith, reward. It comes back to you,” she said. “Larry, Addison and I have probably gained more from it than anybody because it feels good to help others and make them happy.”