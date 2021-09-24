Supervisors amend information request policy

Chairperson Jeri Vogt asked about the acceptable charges that can be imposed on records requests.

Sibbel said county employees have to inform an individual requesting information as to what the charge will be when the request is made; the fee must be paid in advance.

If an individual chooses to look at the records and take pictures instead of having copies made, the fee paid for copies would be refunded.

Jeri Vogt, who is a former Crawford County Treasurer, said that the standard fee at the treasurer’s office was $25 per hour with a minimum of a half-hour; that was added to whatever the costs were for reproduction of documents.

She said many individuals changed their minds when told the fee for making copies; she said she would invite them to come take pictures instead.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if the $25/hour fee is standard in all county offices.

Supervisor Kyle Schultz said it should be standardized.

Sibbel said each office is slightly different because different information is provided; she gave as an example the land records available at the recorder’s office, where research is different than at the treasurer’s office or the auditor’s office.