Supervisors and residents discuss wind turbines

She would give up the compensation in a second to be rid of the wind towers, she said.

Rickers said she had an opportunity to put wind towers on land she owns near Odebolt for a lot more money than she gets for the Victory project wind towers; the neighbors in that area didn’t want the towers nearby, so she didn’t allow them on the property.

Supervisor Jean Heiden said her research on the economic impact of wind energy showed the county receives about $2 million from taxes on the current towers in the county.

She also said the supervisors don’t want to put money before quality of life.

Vogt asked if tornadoes can take down wind turbines.

Jim Rocca, of Omniroc, Inc., who is working for Scout Clean Energy, said some turbines on the Gulf Coast experienced winds of 175 miles per hour, which had damaged blades but had not taken down any turbines.

Rickers said that turbines in her area make noise when debris within the blades falls one way and then the other when the blades rotate.

Rocca asked about the manufacturer of the turbines in her area. He noted that the Scout Clean Energy turbines are made by General Electric (GE).