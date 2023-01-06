Supervisors appoint one of their own to Board of Health

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Supervisor Jean Heiden to the Crawford County Board of Health (BOH) during their first meeting of the new year on Tuesday.

In the discussion prior to the vote, Heiden explained that the supervisors approve all appointments to the BOH.

She said last year’s tax asking for the BOH, which runs Crawford County Community Health (formerly Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health), was $597,000.

The supervisors have to approve the BOH budget but have not had representation on the board, Heiden said.

She said the BOH bylaws do allow for a supervisor to be a member.

“The Crawford County Board of Supervisors controls who they put on the board, and so it is at the pleasure of the board of supervisors who (we) would like to appoint,” Heiden said.

“It’s a very important board, and I just feel like … it’s a good idea to have a seat at the table.”

The appointments are for three-year terms; BOH member Patty Ritchie’s term was over at the end of 2022, leaving an open seat.

Heiden said the board is required to be gender balanced and her own appointment would keep that balance.

Chairman Ty Rosburg said he had a list with the names of two people for possible appointment to the BOH: Heiden and Ritchie.

The supervisors should have a voice on boards financed by the county, Rosburg said.

“(It) doesn’t mean we have to stifle finances, it just means we have a better chance of keeping a handle or lid on things if we’re on the voting membership,” he said. “I think that’s critical.”

Rosburg said he had been told that race relations was a reason Ritchie should be appointed to the board.

A race relations liaison would be a better idea, he said.

Rosburg said he believes race relations are important in a community that has a 50-50 mix and noted that many Latino members of the community don’t necessarily speak English.

“… so they’re afraid to get their message to us,” he said. “With health being such an important issue, I do believe that we should discuss with Public Health of creating a liaison, but somebody that actually resides close in the county would probably be more helpful.”

Heiden said that, though it is not required, the county would prefer an individual who resides in Crawford County.

“She’s been very gracious in serving and doing Zoom meetings and helping out, but she does list her address as a Carroll address,” she said.

Ritchie has had a hard time making it to BOH meetings, Heiden said.

Someone like Lorena López, publisher of La Prensa Hispanic Newspaper and Denison resident, would be a good community liaison for the BOH, Rosburg said.

He said Ritchie has done a great job in service to the county in the past.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked if Heiden had spoken to BOH Chairman Doug Soseman or Jeri Vogt, who was the supervisors’ liaison to the BOH while she was a supervisor, about appointing a supervisor the BOH.

“I mentioned it to Doug that we were considering it, and no decision had been made,” Heiden said. “He was fine with that.”

She noted that the supervisors don’t need the permission of the BOH to make an appointment.

Former Supervisor Eric Skoog had said in the past that a reason not to have supervisor on the BOH was to keep it nonpolitical, Muhlbauer said.

He said he believes the supervisors should have a say on any board where the supervisors oversee funding, however.

“I think that’s the thing,” Rosburg said. “We’re the voice of the people, and we are the managers of the purse strings.”

“And we approve that budget,” Heiden said. “It’s one vote, so it’s not that we can sway any big decision but I think its important when they’re going through their budgeting process to put some of the thoughts in as to what’s going on at the county level as far as dollars and cents go, and ways to keep the budget down…”

Supervisor Craig Dozark asked what would happen if a supervisor is appointed to a three year term but leaves the board of supervisors.

Heiden’s current term as a supervisor will end in two years.

“If you get appointed to a three-year term, and if you would not run for board of supervisors, would you still be appointed for your term on the board of health?” he asked.

“Yes,” Heiden said.

The supervisors discussed the possibility of reappointing Heiden to the BOH in that case.

Dozark pointed out that she would not be a member of the board of supervisors in that scenario.

No conclusion was reached on that line of discussion.