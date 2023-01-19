Supervisors approve raises for elected officials

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted on salary increases for all elected county officials except for themselves.

The board reduced by 80% the recommendations made by the Crawford County Compensation Board for all other elected officials; they reduced by 100% the recommendation for their own salary increase.

The compensation board had recommended a 15% increase for the auditor, county attorney, recorder and treasurer; a 7% increase for supervisors; and a 26% increase for the sheriff.

The reductions resulted in 3% increases for the auditor, county attorney, recorder and treasurer; a 0% increase for supervisors; and a 5.2% increase for the sheriff.

The vote was 5-0; the raises go into effect on July 1.

The increases will result in salaries of $66,252.81 for the auditor, recorder and treasurer; $94,983.25 for the sheriff; $126,675.50 for the county attorney; and $30,281.29 for the supervisors.

A $750 stipend for the board of supervisors chairman was left in place.

In the discussion prior to the vote, Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer noted that the county’s revenue growth is not what it has been in previous years.

He said that property tax legislation from the state may also affect the county going forward.

Supervisor Kyle Schultz said the county will get about $140,000 in additional revenue due to property valuation increases this year; he said that number was about $600,000 last year.

Chairman Ty Rosburg said the supervisors were taking inflation into account and were trying to find “fiscally prudent raises that fit into this year’s budget.”

He said the supervisors want to keep taxes as low as possible, and that the increases were sustainable for the most part.

The salary increases will add $14,173.65 to the county budget.

Supervisor Craig Dozark noted that Schultz had said previously that the county had already met the criteria of the “Back the Blue” legislation that required a large increase to the sheriff’s salary.

Dozark asked if the raises could all be reduced to the same amount.

“They can only be reduced in an equal percentage all the way across the board,” Rosburg said. “Except for us.”

The supervisors can set their own raises separate of the others.

Heiden said the supervisors only set the wages for elected officials; as department heads, the elected officials decide what their employees get.

“You can assume 3% across the board…” Rosburg said of the department employees.

Schultz said the 5.2% raise for the sheriff is still moving that salary forward.

Muhlbauer noted that the supervisors oversee the entire county budget and services.

He said he doesn’t want to see big swings in the levy rate and salaries.

The county has had to make big cuts in the past, he said.

Rosburg said the county is working to clean up the budgets of the secondary roads and public health departments; he said headway has been made this year.

The county is looking for ways to streamline all services, he said.

Rosburg said he believes the board’s mandate is to get taxes under control but he also doesn’t want to give the perception that the supervisors don’t appreciate what county employees do.