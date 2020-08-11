Supervisors approve raises for sheriff’s office employees

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on August 4 approved a new contract with the union for all regular full-time and regular part-time deputies, jailers and the civil processor/part-time jailer on a 5-0 vote.
Raises of 2.75 percent, for one year, are specified in the contract.
The formal agreement is between General Helpers & Drivers Local #554 and the Crawford County Sheriff.
Chairman Cecil Blum thanked everyone involved in the bargaining and singled out County Auditor Terri Martens for providing a great deal of information for the process.
Blum noted that the raises are retroactive to July 1, which was the beginning of the new fiscal year.
The two sides utilized a mediator; Blum said he thought the deal was the best the county could get without going to arbitration.
“There are costs associated with arbitration and, if you pencil it out, it’s a fair deal for both sides,” Blum said.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said that arbitration would have cost about $12,000, of which the county’s share would have been half.
“And a quarter percent increase isn’t $6,000 if you weigh things out,” Blum said.
“A little higher than we were hoping,” Muhlbauer said.
He noted that attorney Rick Franck, who helped negotiate the contract, strongly recommended taking the deal.
In November 2019, the supervisors approved raises of 2 percent for the county auditor, recorder, treasurer and for the supervisors, along with a $750 stipend for the board chairman.
The sheriff and county attorney received raises of 2.25 percent.
The Crawford County Compensation Board had recommended raises of 4 percent for the county auditor, recorder, treasurer and supervisors, and raises of 4.5 percent for the county attorney and the sheriff.
The supervisors reduced all of the recommendations by half prior to approval on November 19.