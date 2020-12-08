Supervisors approve UTV ordinance changes

Schultz said the Monona County supervisor was worried that deputies there would have to know 10 different ordinances.

“Our deputies will have to do their due diligence before citing someone; if they aren’t registered in a different county,” said County Attorney Colin Johnson.

Chairman Cecil Blum said Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler said he would put a copy of the ordinance in all of the patrol vehicles once it is enacted.

“It’s the responsibility of the operator of the UTV to know when they’re in (a) county, what rules they have,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer.

Blum noted that anyone will be able to look up the ordinance on the Crawford County website.

Muhlbauer said that Shelby County allows any county’s residents to operate UTVs in that county as long as the vehicle is licensed.

After voting to approve the first reading, the supervisors discussed waiving the second and third readings of the ordinance.

“I think we’ve had more positive input on updating our ordinance,” Muhlbauer said.

He said he would recommend waiving the second and third readings because the amended ordinance is simply keeping up with the times.