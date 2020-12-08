Supervisors approve UTV ordinance changes

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on December 1 voted 5-0 to approve an amendment to the county’s Off-Road Utility Vehicle ordinance to allow UTV (utility terrain vehicle) users from neighboring counties to use their vehicles in Crawford County.
The new language in the ordinance states, “A resident of counties contiguous to Crawford County who has properly licensed his or her Off-Road Utility Vehicle in their respective county of residence may operate it in Crawford County without further registration, subject to the regulations of this Ordinance.”
The ordinance was also amended to allow UTV operation until sunset if it takes place after 9 p.m.
County Auditor Terri Martens said no written objections had been received by her office.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he talked to a Monona County supervisor who was worried that law enforcement officers in that county would have to know the details of Crawford County’s ordinance.
Schultz said he explained that officers will only need to know the Monona County ordinance.
“All they’re going to have to know (is) they still are under Monona County’s ordinance when they’re in Monona County and they will be subject to Crawford County’s when they’re in Crawford County,” he said.
Schultz said the Monona County supervisor was worried that deputies there would have to know 10 different ordinances.
“Our deputies will have to do their due diligence before citing someone; if they aren’t registered in a different county,” said County Attorney Colin Johnson.
Chairman Cecil Blum said Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler said he would put a copy of the ordinance in all of the patrol vehicles once it is enacted.
“It’s the responsibility of the operator of the UTV to know when they’re in (a) county, what rules they have,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer.
Blum noted that anyone will be able to look up the ordinance on the Crawford County website.
Muhlbauer said that Shelby County allows any county’s residents to operate UTVs in that county as long as the vehicle is licensed.
After voting to approve the first reading, the supervisors discussed waiving the second and third readings of the ordinance.
“I think we’ve had more positive input on updating our ordinance,” Muhlbauer said.
He said he would recommend waiving the second and third readings because the amended ordinance is simply keeping up with the times.
Supervisor Eric Skoog said he would vote no on waiving the second and third readings.
He said he felt obligated to have at least a second reading.
A vote to waive the second and third readings passed 3-2, with Blum, Schultz and Muhlbauer voting yes to waive the readings and Skoog and Supervisor Jeri Vogt voting no.
The amended ordinance will go into effect when it has been published. That date had not been set as of Monday.