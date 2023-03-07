A proposed ordinance that would provide a tax credit for homestead taxes paid by volunteer emergency service providers was on the agenda for discussion and possible action on February 28 by the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, but the supervisors ended up seemingly farther away from an agreement by the end of the discussion.

The discussion lasted nearly 40 minutes; the following is an edited and condensed account.

The proposed ordinance would increase the amount of a homestead property tax credit based on the number of years of service, up to a maximum of $500 per year.

The money to pay for the tax credit would come from rentals on the radio tower at the Crawford County Courthouse.

The tower brings in more than $50,000 per year, according to Supervisor Kyle Schultz.

Supervisor Jean Heiden said she didn’t like that a volunteer with a larger house would get more than one with a smaller house.

She said she was also worried about whether it would be sustainable to continue the credit to widows/widowers.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said he didn’t like that a new volunteer couldn’t get the tax credit until certified and that young volunteers were at a disadvantage.

Muhlbauer said he would prefer to give cash to individual departments to use as they see fit.

He said the ordinance wouldn’t do anything to recruit new volunteers.

Schultz said one of the purposes of the ordinance would be to reward the more seasoned volunteers for sticking around.

“Not everyone owns a home,” Heiden said.

She said it would be better if an individual could get the money without owning a home.

Chairman Ty Rosburg suggested a signing bonus and asked whether a death benefit should be considered for an individual lost in the line of duty.

He said he didn’t know if continuing a benefit for retired individuals was sustainable but said he believes something should be done for individuals serving presently.

Giving cash to departments would give them local control; they know what they need to do for retention and recruitment, Muhlbauer said.

He also noted that numbers could be adjusted based on the actual revenue from the tower each year.

Crawford County Assessor Duane Zenk, a Denison firefighter, said that, as a taxing board, the supervisors want people to live and volunteer in the county.

He said every volunteer volunteers at more than one place, and they are torn in many directions.

The tax credit was a simple way to encourage volunteers, he said.

Individuals will not rush out to become a new volunteer for $100 or $200, Zenk said.

Supervisor Craig Dozark noted that the discussion started before he was a member of the board of supervisors.

He asked if the county is short of volunteers and whether the situation is better in some locations.

“In Denison, we used to hold in the low 40s; that was our goal,” Zenk said. “Now, if we can keep 30 active, we’re doing really well.”

He said small towns in the county have the same problem.

“Between the hours of eight and five, you’d be lucky to find anybody,” Schultz said.

“It sounds like the purpose of this is to incentivize people to join, and when you read through this policy I kind of agree that I don’t see that it does that,” Dozark said.

He said he liked Muhlbauer’s suggestion.

“If it is to reward people for service — for thanking them, I think it does that,” Dozark said. “But it seems our problem is we don’t have enough volunteers.”

Retention elements and incentives to do extra training are needed, Rosburg said.

Schultz noted that emergency service providers have been deemed essential by the state.

He said his issue with sign-on bonuses is that individuals sometimes show up, sign on, and are gone three months later.

Schultz asked what other essential service providers have to flip pancakes to raise money.

“If we fail to do anything, I don’t know how many years away it will be (before) we’re funding the fire departments – to the tune of $750 (thousand) to a million dollars annually,” he said.

Rosburg said they could consider a compromise that would offer a sign-on bonus and a tax credit.

He suggested that two supervisors get together and iron it out.

Muhlbauer said he would still prefer to give money directly to departments.

Zenk said many fire departments would not take money from the county because it would be determined to be tax dollars, which would open up the departments to audits and freedom of information requests.

The situation would be no different than when the county gives money to the Crawford County Fair Board to use as they need, Muhlbauer said.