Supervisors commit up to $750,000 toward wellness center

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday made a decision to commit up to $750,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to a wellness center in Denison.

The following is an edited and condensed account of the 30-minute discussion.

Crawford County has received ARPA funds totaling $3.267 million.

The federal ARPA program provides $350 billion dollars for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to deal with problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Several members of the Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Committee were also in attendance.

In June of last year, the supervisors appointed county department heads, or their designated representatives, to a committee to make recommendations about uses for the funds.

Supervisor Jean Heiden noted that the initial county committee recommendation had been to allocate $1.5 million of the ARPA funds for a wellness center, and $1.5 million for upgrades to Public Health facilities.

Use of the funds originally had to relate back to a COVID-19-related need; because the rules for usage had broadened, the committee recently considered using $250,000 to support childcare/afterschool care in the county, and $550,000 to support the county’s new land mobile radio (LMR) tower system out of the $1.5 million that had been considered for a wellness center, Heiden said.

She said her recommendation was for the county to commit up to $750,000 to a wellness center, pending a “satisfactory market analysis.”

Chairman Kyle Schultz said he thought the original commitment was based on matching the City of Denison’s contribution.

Heiden said the city had recently talked about committing $500,000 to the project; she said the additional $250,000 from the county “would represent the outlying areas to show that the county has a bigger population and we support the project….”

Denison Mayor Pam Soseman, a member of the Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Committee, said the city had not yet committed to a dollar amount for a wellness center.

She said the city is also looking at using the city’s $1.2 million of ARPA funds for Denison Municipal Utilities, and replacing the Kids’ Kastle at Washington Park, which she said would cost approximately $600,000.

Heiden said she wanted to get the ball rolling on the project by getting commitments from the city and the county so fundraising could begin and matching state grants could be sought.

Heiden asked Soseman if she thought the city would provide $500,000.

Soseman said she could not speak for the city council, but said she hoped they would.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said when people ask him about coming to the area, they ask about amenities; he said a wellness center would be an important amenity.

Tim Stuart, chairman of the Crawford County Recreation & Wellness Committee, said private sector funding will be a big part of the funding for a wellness center.

He said the committee hoped to commit to hiring a firm to do the market assessment on Wednesday; the assessment will take 60-90 days.

While the assessment is taking place, the committee will work to secure an architect for the design phase.

Stuart said more than 60% of the funds have to be pledged for the project to receive 24% of the total costs reimbursed through the Destination Iowa program.

Rosburg said private contributions allowed Harlan and Woodbine to build nicer wellness facilities.

“I think that’s going to be an important ingredient,” he said.

Stuart said the price of the project is not known, but he threw out $8-$10 million for the purposes of discussion.

“If you have an $8-$10 million project, we’ll need roughly $3 million from the public sector to partner with private moneys and grants, foundation moneys, etcetera, to make this thing happen,” he said.

He said the survey conducted by the committee had shown strong support throughout the county; a wellness center would fulfill a need in the county.

The current thinking on the design would put a walking track on a second level and a multipurpose gym floor on the ground level.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked if the current swimming pool would be replaced.

Stuart said a new pool is not envisioned at present – but perhaps would be 10 to 20 years in the future.

Vogt said she was concerned about not knowing the full cost of the project.

Stuart said a portion of Woodbine’s facility is a Sprung building (a stressed membrane structure), which he said was basically a 50-year structure instead of a100-year bricks and mortar structure.

Going that route would save several million dollars; a bricks-and-mortar structure for a wellness center in Denison could cost $12-$15 million instead of $8-$10 million, he said.

Stuart said the committee is convinced the project is needed and that a lot of good things are happening now.

“If we can’t get it done now, we’re not going to get it done,” he said.

Schultz said the supervisors recently found out that the LMR system could be funded by ARPA funds; he said the county is about $900,000 short on that project, and ARPA funds could be used to relieve the tax burden of the LMR system.

He said his original thought was to match $500,000 to $600,000 for the wellness center.

After additional discussion, the supervisors voted 4-0 to commit up to $750,000 to match the city’s contribution; the funds will also be dependent on the market study results.