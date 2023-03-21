The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on March 14 formally discussed whether to sell the farmland owned by the county or if another purpose could be found.

The county farm topic had come up during the March 7 meeting and was put on last week’s agenda for discussion and possible action.

The following is a condensed and edited account of the discussion.

The Crawford County Farm, which is located one mile east of Arion on Highway 30, has about 128.8 acres of farmable land.

Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he had talked with Randy Kuhlmann, a former supervisor, about possible uses for the farmland.

Kuhlmann told him he liked the idea of the county doing more with the land than just making rental income.

Schultz also talked to Jessica Garcia, director of Denison Campus and Southern Service Area of Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), about the farm as it might relate to the proposed career academy WITCC, Denison High School (DHS) and other area schools are working to create.

The academy will be a regional center to serve students from Denison, Boyer Valley, Maple Valley Anthon Oto/Charter Oak-Ute (MVAOCOU), Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (OABCIG), and Woodbine.

He said Garcia planned to talk to Mike Pardun, superintendent of the Denison Community School District, about the farm.

Schultz said he would like to find a countywide use for the farm land.

He said he had spoken to Crawford County Engineer Paul Assman about a possible land exchange for a new secondary road shop building.

The secondary road shop buildings in Denison are getting old and the area where they sit could be good business development ground, Chairman Ty Rosburg said.

Schultz noted that Cass County sold that county’s farm several weeks ago.

If the land were sold, the money would go into the county’s general fund, but he would like to earmark it for a substantial project rather than have people think the county had blown the money little by little, he said.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer said he would like to see the farm put to use for schools.

Supervisor Craig Dozark said he had talked to Pardun, who said the school would be interested in some kind of arrangement and said the school system had been looking for land, possibly to rent, to give students more hand-on experience in agriculture.

A previous reason given for keeping the county farm was for the possibility that the Crawford County Sanitary Landfill would need more space, Schultz said.

Steve Ulmer, a former supervisor who was at the meeting, said the landfill issue as it relates to the county farm came up at the board of supervisors meeting 20 years ago as a possible exchange for land near the landfill.

The landfill is now just a transfer station and more land is no longer needed, he noted.

Ulmer said the county farm would likely be better maintained if the schools were involved with tree-trimming, seeding and maintaining fences.

The supervisors discussed whether the land at the county farm that is enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program would hinder a transfer or sale; they agreed it would not be an issue.

Dozark said he had looked into whether the county would have to pay capital gains tax on a sale of the land and the answer was no.

The current rental contract is for one year, even though the county usually extends it for a total of three years, Schultz noted.