Supervisors consider information display for courthouse lawn

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors is considering purchasing and placing an electronic sign on the courthouse lawn.
The proposed 8-foot by 5-foot LED (light-emitting diode) sign would be used to display messages from the county.
“The purpose of the sign will be to communicate better with our citizens,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Cecil Blum told the Bulletin and Review.
Blum said information displayed on the sign would be pertinent to county/courthouse operations.
Tax due dates and information about the pandemic are examples of the types of information that might be displayed, he said.
The sign would not be used to display information about sales at local stores, he said.
“I’d like to focus on it being a better way to communicate with the public,” Blum said.
The supervisors put Crawford County IT Director Jake Langholz in charge of seeking a vendor for the project.
Stewart Signs, of Sarasota, Florida, provided a quote of $23,851 for a sign on July 2.
The quote is for a “5’x 8’ Double Sided 10mm TekStar, 64x 224 Full Color LED Display with 12” Deep, Hinged Extruded Aluminum Cabinet and Thermoformed Makrolon SL Faces Decorated on Inside Surface with 3M Vinyl Graphics.”
A four foot tall, two-legged support is specified.
The quote also states the sign will be connected wirelessly, but the supervisors stated at their Tuesday meeting that they want a wired system, instead.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he thought adding hard wiring would add about $1,200 to the cost.
Blum said that over the lifetime of the sign, that price would be pretty cheap.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer noted that the cost of the sign could potentially be partially covered by “COVID funds” provided to states by the federal government.
Muhlbauer said people will need different ways to access information in the future.
He also said the sign should look professional – and not like a tacky billboard.
“I think it’s imperative that the support for the sign – the pedestal, whatever you’re going to call it - matches the architecture for the building,” Blum said. “It can’t be just sitting on a black pole.
“If we have to spend a little extra money to get a pedestal that is compatible with the building, either we do it 100 percent right or we don’t do it.”
“Our fine line to walk is that it matches our courthouse and that it doesn’t take away from the historic value of the courthouse, yet it moves us into the future with an electronic sign that gets messages and information out,” Muhlbauer said.
“The one thing everybody needs to consider a little bit is the expense of the sign,” Blum said. “(It will) maybe cause a little friction with the board’s overall thought that we’re going to be dealing with reduced funds.”
The funds for COVID-19 relief would be “use it or lose it,” he said.
Muhlbauer said the federal funds amount to $1.25 billion that could be distributed across the state.
“Don’t tell me if we don’t use it for a sign that Polk County isn’t going to gobble it up,” Muhlbauer said.
“I agree,” Blum said.
“It’s the perfect time to address something of this nature,” Schultz said.
Muhlbauer said the sign would be useful if the state sees a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.
“The sign would be perfect for information to be put out about the courthouse,” he said.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt said she would like to see more quotes for the project.
Blum directed Langholz to get at least one more bid.
“It will do one of two things: it will validate the bid we have or spur further discussion,” Blum said.
Following the meeting, the supervisors looked at a mockup of the sign that Schultz brought to the courthouse.