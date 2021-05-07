Supervisors consider next steps in wind turbine debate

Wind energy company rep makes case

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors had a lengthy discussion on Tuesday of the next steps the county will take after enacting a temporary moratorium on the construction of new wind turbine towers in the county.

The discussion lasted nearly 35 minutes; the following is an edited and condensed account.

Supervisor Jean Heiden said she had spoken to Madison County Supervisor Diane Fitch.

She said Fitch was guarded in what she spoke about because Madison County is currently being sued by MidAmerican Energy because of a new ordinance that effectively prevents new wind tower construction; Madison County set a limit on the total number of towers in the county at 51, which is how many towers had already been constructed.

Heiden said the two sides of the issue in Madison County are that some people want to keep the county beautiful as a tourism attraction, and others feel that the government is telling them what they can and can’t do on their own property.

“Some farmers have made a decision they want to diversify their income from farm ground,” she said. “(If) they want to put a wind tower up it should be up to them; somebody shouldn’t tell them they can’t.”