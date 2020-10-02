Supervisors continue nuisance ordinance discussion

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday continued a discussion about enacting a nuisance abatement ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county. The discussion lasted more than 35 minutes; the following account is heavily edited and condensed.
In the initial discussions, the supervisors agreed that the ordinance should not be aimed at farms, but was instead to be used for the purpose of providing an avenue for the county to direct the cleanup of rural residential areas.
Several new concerns and possible exemptions to the proposed ordinance were discussed on Tuesday.
Chairman Cecil Blum said he had received several calls from individuals who were supportive of the ordinance but had concerns about specific problems it might create.
Blum said one individual brought up a case in which a farmer owns property that has an abandoned farmstead with outbuildings.
“Their concern is that someone could buy a property across the road, build a house, and all of a sudden they start complaining about their barn,” he said.
Blum suggested adding language to the ordinance that would exempt farmsteads or an acreage of 20 acres or more.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked if the language was needed because the supervisors had discussed from the start that land used for agriculture wouldn’t be the target.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said it would be good to have some additional language in the document.
“I want it to be as simple as we can make it and still do the job we want for the enforcement reasons,” Blum said.
He said he wanted something in the ordinance that would put to bed the fears of some of the farmers.
“I think if we have a minimum size on up that we’re going to exempt, I think that takes away most of their fears,” he said.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked if the county would only respond to a complaint from the larger acreage if an acreage under 10 acres and an acreage of 20 or more acres sat across from each other.
Muhlbauer said the process would be complaint-driven.
“The abatement officer would have to deem it worthy to bring to our attention,” he said.
Blum said an individual told him that if some provision (about minimum number of acres) isn’t included in the ordinance, the supervisors should have a public hearing on the ordinance.
“(He said) ‘I think you’ll have a room full of people with concerns about this’ because he had talked to other people,” Blum said.
He said the individual’s example was if someone buys a piece of ground across from a 100-year-old farmstead, puts up a new house and then says, “I don’t want to look at that barn every day.”
The supervisors discussed the difficulties of setting a limit such as 20 acres – but not 17 or 18 acres.
A discussion ensued about where a farm with a separately-surveyed house property would fall in the enforcement of the ordinance and whether such a property could be exempted with language specifying the property was “connected to” additional farm acres.
Blum said he received a call from another individual who lives near an abandoned acreage that has become a community dumping ground.
Blum asked how the county could handle such a property if the owners are absentee or unavailable.
“Who do you assess it to and how does it get paid?” he asked.
Blum asked if the county would have to budget for that scenario.
Vogt said the original discussion concerned multiple homes within a close rural area and the supervisors discussed having the ordinance specify that scenario.
Muhlbauer asked if it would fall to the sheriff (the abatement officer) to determine what qualifies as a nuisance.
“There would be discretion given to the abatement officer to decide whether or not a complaint qualified as a nuisance, but it’s not completely arbitrary,” said County Attorney Colin Johnson. “There is a lot of case law as to what qualifies as a nuisance in Iowa law already - and if they have any questions they can always contact our office to try to figure out where the line is.”
Johnson pointed out that the draft of the ordinance gives discretion to the abatement officer and provides an appeal process.
Vogt asked if language could be added that would exempt property that was classified as agricultural.
Blum pointed out that 10-acre properties could still be used for agriculture.
“What I’m hoping is we can craft something that we don’t have to have something on the agenda every other week from somebody out in the county that’s got questions about this,” Blum said.
“The most important thing is to have a clear, even-handed resolution,” Johnson said. “I think it becomes problematic when we try to develop one specific resolution for one specific problem.”
He said too many concerns about specific exemptions could make the process go on forever.
“We don’t want to be accused also of prioritizing some of the population over the other,” Johnson said. “Evenhandedness is probably the most proper approach.”
Johnson said generic language could be added about whether a parcel is used primarily for agriculture purposes and a minimum acre number wouldn’t be needed.
Blum said he wouldn’t support an ordinance that didn’t include a specific number of acres.
“When you put generic language in there you’re going to have generic stuff coming through this door,” he said.
Schultz pointed out that developing the ordinance was a process – and that the supervisors had only been working on it for two weeks.
“I think we’re on the right track,” he said. “I want to keep the dialogue and the process going.”
The supervisors directed Johnson to revise the ordinance document to address the concerns about farm properties; the issue will be taken up again at a future meeting.