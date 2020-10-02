Supervisors continue nuisance ordinance discussion

Supervisor Kyle Schultz said it would be good to have some additional language in the document.

“I want it to be as simple as we can make it and still do the job we want for the enforcement reasons,” Blum said.

He said he wanted something in the ordinance that would put to bed the fears of some of the farmers.

“I think if we have a minimum size on up that we’re going to exempt, I think that takes away most of their fears,” he said.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt asked if the county would only respond to a complaint from the larger acreage if an acreage under 10 acres and an acreage of 20 or more acres sat across from each other.

Muhlbauer said the process would be complaint-driven.

“The abatement officer would have to deem it worthy to bring to our attention,” he said.

Blum said an individual told him that if some provision (about minimum number of acres) isn’t included in the ordinance, the supervisors should have a public hearing on the ordinance.

“(He said) ‘I think you’ll have a room full of people with concerns about this’ because he had talked to other people,” Blum said.