Supervisors continue tower discussion

During “old business” on Tuesday, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors continued a discussion of the county’s new land mobile radio (LMR) system, which is under development.
The supervisors met last week with Rey Freeman of Rey Freeman Communications Consulting (RFCC) for an update on progress on the county’s Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.
This week’s discussion was just among the board members and began with comments about Freeman’s recommendation that the county rent space on an existing tower in the Vail area.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he was concerned about the possibility of having to renegotiate down the line for a rented tower.
He said he believes the county needs more control over where the communications system elements are placed.
Chairperson Jeri Vogt said Freeman had told her that he received a response from the owner of the Vail tower.
“They are not interested in selling the tower,” Vogt said, reading from Freeman’s correspondence. “Knowing this, I think our (RFCC’s) recommendation to lease space on the tower will remain the same.”
In the correspondence, Freeman said the cost of developing a new tower site would be about the same as the 25 year lease on the tower and would require at least a year to accomplish.
He said he was working with the tower owner to obtain concession to the requested yearly lease increases in exchange for improvements needed for the road to the tower site.
Supervisor Kyle Shultz pointed out that the county doesn’t have spots locked in for the towers in Vail, Manilla and Dow City.
“We’re going to have to develop one spot… by Manilla, regardless,” he said. “That’s a year out, so why just jump on this Vail tower site just because it’s there and available? It’s useless until all three of them get put together.”
Schultz said if the Vail tower were the last piece of the puzzle, then he would be more apt to “go down that road.”
“But just because there’s a tower there doesn’t necessarily mean to me that we need to jump on board with that,” he said.
Rosburg said commercial entities may choose to rent space on towers because they don’t want to be stuck with an asset they might not need in 10 years.
The county needs communications for law enforcement and emergency services, he said.
“If these towers - to build one isn’t going to cost us any more than to rent it - why aren’t we owning it?” he asked.
He said he is also concerned about the construction of additional wind turbines that would limit the county’s options in a leasing situation if a change is needed.
Supervisor Jean Heiden said she spoke to an individual who said they could listen to a radio station from India on a cell phone.
The individual said that Freeman is in the “business of towers” and is never going to say that towers aren’t going to be around forever.
Heiden said the individual wondered if satellite communications will make towers obsolete.
Schultz said the person might be listening to a radio station out of India, but there might be a time delay and for an emergency response the communication can’t have a delay.
Vogt said she was unsure if leasing was the way to go.
She agreed that if something changed in five or 10 years and the county had to find another location, it might be difficult to do because of wind turbines going up in the area, she said.
Rosburg asked what the cost of renting the tower would be over the course of the agreement.
Vogt said she made a spreadsheet over 20 years at $1,400 per month with an annual increase of 2%.
The total came to $408,000, she said.
Heiden noted that improvements to the road would add to the cost.
Because the LMR system was not listed on agenda, the supervisors agreed to bring it up next week as a formal agenda item.