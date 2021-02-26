Supervisors continue tower discussion

He said he was working with the tower owner to obtain concession to the requested yearly lease increases in exchange for improvements needed for the road to the tower site.

Supervisor Kyle Shultz pointed out that the county doesn’t have spots locked in for the towers in Vail, Manilla and Dow City.

“We’re going to have to develop one spot… by Manilla, regardless,” he said. “That’s a year out, so why just jump on this Vail tower site just because it’s there and available? It’s useless until all three of them get put together.”

Schultz said if the Vail tower were the last piece of the puzzle, then he would be more apt to “go down that road.”

“But just because there’s a tower there doesn’t necessarily mean to me that we need to jump on board with that,” he said.

Rosburg said commercial entities may choose to rent space on towers because they don’t want to be stuck with an asset they might not need in 10 years.

The county needs communications for law enforcement and emergency services, he said.

“If these towers - to build one isn’t going to cost us any more than to rent it - why aren’t we owning it?” he asked.