Supervisors discuss 10-hour workdays at courthouse

Trial period at treasurer’s office ended Friday

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors met with County Treasurer Sheri Neddermeyer and others on August 30 to discuss the 10-hour workday trial she recently conducted.

The option is being considered because County Engineer Paul Assman asked at an earlier meeting if it would be possible for Secondary Roads employees to go to that schedule.

Supervisors Ty Rosburg, Jean Heiden and Jeri Vogt said they had heard from members of the public who had questions or concerns about the practice, which is why they put it on the schedule for discussion.

“I think it’s working pretty well,” Neddermeyer said of the trial, which ended on Friday.

“It’s a perk that I’m actually able to offer to my employees – we have a lot of work and it’s changed a lot since COVID started; we’ve got an increased number of people using the drop box, we’ve got electronic titling, which we didn’t have in prior years … creating a lot of work, (and) a lot of mail. It just gives my office some time to have a little bit of quiet time - uninterrupted time to process all of the other work that needs to be done.”

Employee hours were flexible in the trial, which was scheduled by the month, she said.

Employees took off days of the week that didn’t overlap with others’ days off.

Neddermeyer let the employees decide their own schedule for their 10-hour days.

“I leave it somewhat flexible to them because they know when they can get here and get their work done – as long as they’re putting in their time,” she said. “The courthouse hours are typically 37 and a half hours; with this, they’re working at least 38 hours to get their time in, so we’re getting a little more time out of them.”

The typical shift was from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a 30-minute lunch break, Neddermeyer said.

Rosburg asked about making sure work is being done outside of the normal hours.

“We can ensure they’re doing their work just by looking at the reports and seeing what’s actually processed,” Neddermeyer said.

Neddermeyer said the mail the employees work on is mail left over from the day before that staff did not have time to get to.

“I’ve got a bucket of mail, right now,” Neddermeyer said.

She said she had no question that there is enough work to do outside of regular courthouse hours.

Heiden said a member of the public told her that the courthouse belongs to the people and should be open when people can get in to do their business.

“We didn’t change the courthouse hours,” Neddermeyer said.

The change was that on some days the office would not have a full staff and that would mean people have to wait longer, Heiden said.

Neddermeyer noted that the trial only lasted through Friday and employees will return to the regular schedule at least through September, when the office is typically busier.

Several of the supervisors asked Neddermeyer to give them a detailed report of how the trial went.

Rosburg asked Assman if Secondary Roads had tried out 10-hour days.

Assman said they had not; he asked employees to provide information on how it would work and how it would benefit the public.

He said he is waiting for those answers, but is not opposed to the idea if it is implemented in a responsible way.

Assman noted that daycare is a possible reason younger employees might not be able to work 10-hour days.

Neddermeyer said several of her employees have younger children, so being able to work 10-hour days is better for them in the summer when they might be able to spend a day off with their children and not worry about daycare.

She said there are other challenges but said giving it a try helped her know what works.

Amy Pieper, Crawford County HR/payroll/elections deputy auditor, asked Neddermeyer if her employees used their days off to run errands instead of taking vacation or sick days.

Neddermeyer said they had, and noted that banks aren’t open on Saturdays.

Pieper pointed out that employees using a day off to see a doctor or run errands would mean employees would take fewer sick/vacation days with the 10-hour day schedule.

Jacob Langholz, Crawford County IT director, said he had concerns about having to be on call for additional time if multiple departments go to 10-hour schedules.

He said he hadn’t received any calls during the treasurer’s office trial period – but noted that his expectations are to be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crawford County Veterans Affairs Director Louse Galbraith said she will stay late to meet with younger veterans because she doesn’t want them to have to take off time from work.