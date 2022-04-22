Supervisors discuss creating new position to oversee a range of duties

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday had an initial discussion about potentially creating a new county position that would oversee/coordinate the county’s new land mobile radio (LMR) tower system, Emergency Management Agency, emergency medical response and other services.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg noted that the issue was on the agenda just for discussion.

“Obviously to make this cost effective, what we need to kind of evaluate is if we combine some of the certain entities out there and then maybe hire one person to take care of all these things,” Rosburg said.

He said other duties could possibly be added to the list and the position could possibly be full time.

Putting a range of duties together would allow the county to pay a full-time employee, he said.

Each tower in the LMR system would have to be checked each week, Rosburg said.

He and Chairman Kyle Schultz were shown by Duane Zenk what to look for at the towers after the storm last week.

“We’re going to have to have a person in charge of that,” he said.

The responsibility should not be left to members of the board of supervisors, who have other things to do and may not be able to do it, Rosburg said.

Rosburg said he had talked to supervisors in other counties about how they run their EMA/communications systems/E911 and manage road signage.

All the new radio tower sites will have to have addresses, he noted.

“Those kinds of things have to be done and monitored,” Rosburg said.

He said another concern is better coordinating the ambulance service with the Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director, volunteers and the hospital.

Training was another issue to be considered, he said.

Rosburg noted that the 1989 Flight 232 airline crash in Sioux City could have happened in Denison.

“They actually considered our airport. Well, what happens if that would have happened here?” he said. “Are we really prepared for that in our local fire services and emergency medical (services)? Probably, the answer to that is no.”

He said the possibility of other events, such as a communications/internet outage, should also be considered, and that Russia had threatened such an attack.

“That could create a big problem with our power system,” Rosburg said. “Do we have any training going on in that regard? My answer to that is - I doubt it.”

He said the supervisors needed to focus a bigger lens on those issues.

“Probably something more sooner than later,” Schultz said. “It would be nice to bring a person on that is here during the construction phase of these towers … (so) they have firsthand knowledge of everything involved.”

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if creating a job description would help get the wheels in motion.

Rosburg said the job could be put out for bids (for a contractor) when the position is created, or it might be something EMA coordinator Greg Miller could do, but it also might be more than Miller wants to do.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt suggested having Jack Reed write the job description; Reed, of Iowa Negotiation and Consulting Services, has been the county’s human resources consultant since 2014.

Rosburg recommended giving Reed a couple of weeks to work on it before putting it on the supervisors meeting agenda; he said he wanted it to happen as quickly as possible.

Rosburg brought up the E911 board’s consultant, but Schultz said the E911 consultant (currently Duane Zenk) is hired by the E911 board, not the board of supervisors.

Rosburg said the supervisors are learning as they go and that’s why he had asked about the E911 position.

“The more things we can get under that umbrella, the easier it is to spread the costs across things we’re already doing,” Rosburg said.

Schultz said, “If you get that umbrella too full, then you’re going to need two positions.”

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel said a job description should include taking care of FCC paperwork for the Ridge Road tower.

Sibbel said she assumed, but did not know, that RACOM, the contractor for the LMR system, is handling FCC paperwork for the new towers; she did not know if they were hired to handle FCC issues for the Ridge Road tower.

Sibbel said the job description should also include being the contact person for any co-location (of equipment) on the Ridge Road tower, such as a contract with the National Weather Service (which was recently transferred to the county from the Crawford County Firefighters Association, which previously owned the tower).

“Ridge Road (tower) needs an agent – a contact person,” said County Attorney Colin Johnson.

“LMR, in general, needs an agent,” Sibbel said.

Miller is the contact person for LMR because the supervisors decided to run the LMR system through EMA, Schultz said.