Supervisors discuss new City Center RFP

During their December 20 meeting, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors discussed how to proceed with a remodeling project for the former Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) City Center Clinic building, which was also Dr. Dennis Crabb’s office for many years.

In June, CCMH agreed to sell the building to the county for $280,000 for use as the new home of Crawford County Community Health (formerly Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Community Health).

Bids were due on December 8 for a remodeling project, but no bids were received by the deadline.

Only one potential contractor attended a tour of the building during the first round of requests for bids.

Supervisor Jean Heiden presented a list of contractors registered by the City of Denison at the December 20 meeting.

She said she would entertain the idea of sending a letter to each of the contractors listed to let them know that the county would reopen bidding.

Heiden said the letter could also be sent to the city halls of the other communities in the county in case other contractors are interested.

“It could encourage them to get registered in the city of Denison,” Heiden said.

She said the remodeling project would be a good winter job for a contractor looking for inside work.

Heiden noted that she had been told (by a contractor that declined to offer a bid) that the original request for proposal (RFP) for the project was problematic because the electrical portion was not well defined and undefined work with the county IT department might also be involved.

County Auditor Terri Martens agreed that the electrical portion of the RFP was incomplete.

The supervisors discussed having an electrician tweak the RFP before its next publication.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said the supervisors have no way of knowing if the previous publication of the RFP in local newspapers was ineffective or if contractors just don’t want to do the work.

Heiden noted that an individual had spoken to the board a week before and had said he doesn’t look at Facebook and doesn’t get the newspaper.

Schultz said he was concerned with the idea of setting a precedent by making individual invitations.

“The next time the county farm comes up for rent, do we send a notice to every farmer that would be interested in renting it?” he asked.

He said some farmers had complained in the past that they didn’t know about the opportunity before it passed.

Heiden said she was offering a way to let more people know about the project and said she was open to suggestions.

Schultz said the electrical portion of the RFP should be revised and then the board could reconsider how to proceed.

Several of the supervisors returned to a discussion of problems related to inviting specific individuals or companies to bid on the project.

“Our defense would be that we had a list of qualified people who showed interest in doing jobs inside the city limits of Denison,” Heiden said.