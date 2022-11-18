Supervisors discuss new wind tower requirements

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed a draft of a new construction compliance certificate that would add new requirements for the construction of wind turbine towers in the county.

County Attorney Colin Johnson, Supervisor Ty Rosburg and County Assessor/Zoning Administrator Duane Zenk developed the certificate.

Crawford County’s current wind energy ordinance requires a setback of 1,000 feet from an occupied dwelling.

The new construction compliance certificate would require a wind turbine tower to have a setback of 2.5 times the overall height (to tip of vertical blade) from the foundation of the tower to the foundation of a project-participating landowner’s residence, or 3.5 times the overall height to a non-participating landowner’s residence unless written consent of adjacent landowner is obtained.

The sound from a wind turbine would be required to not exceed 45 decibels at any occupied residence (occupied at start of project) unless waived in writing by the owner.

New wind towers would also be required to have a two-mile setback from airports, county parks, and incorporated community limits; the setback for unincorporated communities would be one mile.

Rosburg said the setbacks from incorporated areas would help protect future commercial and residential development; he noted that in Schleswig, development to the east would be hampered by the nearby wind turbines.

All property owners within 1,500 feet of a proposed tower would be required to be notified of a variance request; Rosburg suggested changing this to 3.5 times tower height instead of 1,500 feet.

Zenk said that a one-mile setback from all incorporated communities in Crawford County would affect 94 sections of land, or 13% of the county; the proposed two-mile setback would affect 250 sections of land, or about 35% of the county.

Supervisors Chairman Kyle Schultz asked if Dunlap’s corporate limits would be included since that community is not in the county.

Zenk said that concern should probably be addressed; Shultz noted that would take a few more sections of land out of use.

Johnson said it wouldn’t be respectful to set up rules for Crawford County and disregard them for other counties.

Rosburg said the setbacks are all negotiable through the zoning commission; a wind power company could apply for a variance.

In response to a question about what entity a wind energy company would approach for a variance on public property, Zenk used the example of Nelson Park; he said in that case the Crawford County Conservation Board would have to make the decision because they are responsible for the property.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked who had jurisdiction for an unincorporated city.

The supervisors have that jurisdiction, Schultz said.

Rosburg said the new requirements would not put Crawford County out of the wind energy business; they would ensure that everyone has a say.

Schultz asked what defines unincorporated city limits; he noted that some areas that are considered unincorporated are vacant.

Johnson said he would look into the legal definition of unincorporated limits; if none exists, one will be added to the certificate.

The supervisors also discussed whether a definition of “airport” should be added.

In the citizens’ input portion of the discussion, several individuals asked whether transmission lines for wind turbine fields should be regulated and/or required to be buried.

Johnson said the Iowa Utilities Board may have authority in that area but said he would look into it.

Light pollution was another topic; Rosburg said the board could consider requiring wind energy companies to install a system that would turn on the towers’ lights only when an aircraft is detected in the vicinity, which Scout Clean Energy agreed to do for its tower field south of Westside.

Several individuals asked why the supervisors would allow a wind project here if the electricity generated is to be sent elsewhere.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said the supervisors can’t stop the project and noted that a person she talked to would take as many wind turbines on their property as they could get; she said the supervisors are trying to keep everyone happy.

Schultz noted that six people were in the audience on Tuesday – but 100 might show up if the supervisors halted wind projects in Crawford County.

A discussion ensued about whether a wind tower construction moratorium should be enacted; Schultz said a moratorium could be considered for enactment until the construction compliance certificate is finalized.