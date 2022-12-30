Supervisors discuss pipeline options with Des Moines attorney

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on December 20 met with attorney Tim Whipple of the Des Moines law firm Ahlers & Cooney to discuss the options the supervisors have with regard to the carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline proposed for the county.

Whipple said he had prepared for a closed-session discussion of the issues and seemed surprised that the discussion was in open session.

A closed session with Whipple was also on the agenda at the end of the meeting.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel said the open session discussion was to talk about the interplay between home rule for the county and the pipeline.

Whipple said he is working with a number of counties on the issue.

Some counties are adopting zoning board ordinances and some counties are intervening in the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) proceedings, Whipple said.

He asked if the board is considering a zoning ordinance.

Sibbel said the board had looked at an early draft of a zoning ordinance that was similar to ordinances enacted by Shelby and Story counties.

Summit Carbon Solutions, the company that plans to construct a pipeline through Crawford County, has filed lawsuits against Shelby and Story counties because of their ordinances.

Two other companies plan to build CO2 pipelines that would pass through other areas of the state.

Sibbel said there are concerns about litigation, and that the board and county residents want to know what steps are available.

“What does home rule allow for?” she asked.

Whipple said the risk of litigation is a calculation that has to be made.

“But I would say this – it’s my view that the state statute on pipelines does not expressly preempt zoning ordinances, which is one of the reasons why other counties are looking at it,” he said. “The pipeline companies obviously disagree – strongly disagree – and they’ve brought litigation so the risk of litigation on the zoning ordinance is there.”

He said other actions are possible and that he would talk about them in the closed session.

The pipeline companies have to go to the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) to get a state permit for construction.

“The permit requires a lot of different determinations made by the board through a process called a contested case proceeding (which is) like going through a trial,” Whipple said.

Counties may intervene in the process, which he said is different than filing a letter of objection or submitting comments.

“It is asking for party status,” he said. “Party status affords you certain rights and opportunities that you don’t have as a non-party, and that includes offering evidence and testimony of witnesses, cross-examining the witnesses of other parties, making motions, filing briefs. Whatever is happening in the proceedings you have a right to participate in when you’re granted party status.”

He said opportunities exist to achieve “results favorable to a county through that proceeding.”

If the supervisors choose to intervene in the IUB proceeding, the process will take more legal time for expert witnesses, it will have higher cost than the development or review of an ordinance, and won’t come with the risk of state preemption since the IUB has clear authority to approve siting and routing of pipelines, Whipple said.

Some counties have discussed using the IUB process to offer evidence and testimony on compaction of soils and restoration of agricultural lands, he said.

He said he had not seen a county try to develop an ordinance on the restoration of agriculture lands.

“The opportunities exist to pursue goals at both the state and local level, both for zoning and for agricultural lands, depending on what your goals are and how far we think Iowa law will allow us to go in some of those respects,” Whipple said.

“But to engage in the utilities board proceedings it will take a substantial investment of my or another attorney’s time, however you decide to do that if you want to intervene.”

He said Shelby and Kossuth counties are working together to share the costs of developing evidence for the IUB proceeding to support their zoning ordinances in a quest to apply conditions on the state permit.

Whipple said opportunities exist for counties and parties with shared interests to work together, but efforts should be made to avoid duplicating legal arguments and testimony already being put forward by other parties.

He said the supervisors should consider participating in the IUB proceedings.

“The determinations the (IUB) board makes are ultimately so important to the future of these projects and whether or not they go forward,” Whipple said.

The IUB decision includes local road crossing permits, local drainage district permits, local restoration of ag lands, and local zoning permits, which are all subjects the supervisors could pursue by intervening and getting party status, he said.

County Attorney Colin Johnson asked how many counties are getting involved in the IUB permitting process and also creating local ordinances.

Whipple said Summit Carbon Solutions has proceeded farther on the IUB docket than the other two pipeline companies.

“The county attorneys of Wright County and Hardin County have intervened in the IUB proceedings but to my knowledge are not developing local zoning ordinances,” Whipple said. “And they have intervened through the county attorneys rather than working with our firm.”

He said his firm is coordinating with those counties to avoid duplication of efforts.

“Shelby and Kossuth counties have (entered) into a joint representation for the IUB proceedings and both are pursuing local zoning ordinances, and our firm is doing that work for both of those counties in the Summit docket.

He said he is working with Montgomery County on a zoning ordinance, and has worked a little bit with Palo Alto County on local ordinances, including a zoning ordinance.

Johnson asked Whipple if anything of note had taken place at a meeting with IUB board the previous week.

Whipple said the meeting was about the scope of federal preemption and the ability of both the state and counties to consider safety in either the state permitting process or the local zoning process.

“The board wanted to hear arguments because it was considering a request from the attorney general’s office to get emergency management information – pipeline companies were resisting it,” Whipple said.

He said he was surprised that the board chairperson (Geri Huser, though he did not name her) directed a question to him about what evidence and testimony counties would offer in the proceeding about zoning.

“That was something I didn’t expect to have to address in the federal preemption arguments,” Whipple said. “It was noteworthy and I interpreted that question as almost a request of ‘please submit this evidence and testimony so we have it in the record when we make these determinations.’”

He noted that the chairperson is a former city council person and IUB board member Joshua Byrnes is a former Osage Municipal Utilities director.

“They’re kind of local government people,” Whipple said. “They have a respect for local control and have issued other rulings that are fairly deferential to zoning and to supervisors and city councils at times so they want to, I think, be respectful of the state and local processes that we have in place.”

The supervisors entered a closed session with Whipple at the end of the meeting to continue the discussion.

The Bulletin and Review had asked at the previous supervisors meeting, on December 13, whether the county was engaged in any litigation with respect to the pipeline project and pointed out that the language of Iowa Code 21.5(1)©, under which the closed session was to be conducted, is “To discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent…”

Johnson said no litigation was underway but he had received a letter from Summit Carbon Solutions explaining their side of the issue because the company was aware that Crawford County was considering an ordinance similar to the ordinances enacted by Shelby and Story Counties.

“The county is considering … a hazardous liquid ordinance,” Johnson said. “We know from Shelby County and Story County that Summit Carbon Solutions has filed suit against them already, which means, in my estimation, if the county were to adopt a pipeline ordinance we would be in line for imminent litigation from Summit.”