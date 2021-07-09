Supervisors discuss Ridge Road tower negotiations; lease is on the table

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed the negotiations that have taken place so far concerning the transfer of ownership of the Ridge Road radio tower from the Crawford County Firefighters Association (CCFFA) to the county.
The following is a condensed and edited account of the 30-minute discussion.
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in June determined that the CCFFA can’t own the Ridge Road radio tower they claimed to own because it was paid for with state and county 911 funds that can only be used by governmental entities.
Sand said the CCFFA also owes the county $18,186 for tower rental fees.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said that Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel said Duane Zenk should not be present for the negotiations because of concerns about conflict of interest.
As the 911 coordinator, Zenk was responsible for arranging the funding for the tower; he is also a member of the CCFFA.
Zenk was at the recent meeting between the supervisors and the CCFFA, so no negotiation took place, Rosburg said.
The CCFFA said they paid $10,000 for a shelter and $6,000 for a generator, Rosburg said.
He said he told the CCFFA he wanted the association members’ thoughts on the county buying or leasing the CCFFA property on which the tower sits.
Rosburg said he was told that most of the tower rental money received by the CCFFA goes toward training exercises for county firefighters.
“It was designed as a miniature fire school at the local level to get more people involved,” said Supervisor Kyle Schultz.
Rosburg said he wanted transparency to make sure nothing ever gets called into question in the future.
“I would prefer to own the land but when talking to the fire association, they’re not interested in selling,” Supervisor Jean Heiden said.
She said the CCFFA wants perpetual income rather than “even a really nice amount of money for that property.”
The CCFFA is worried about how to pay for training events once money from a land sale is spent, she said.
A lease would have to take into consideration expenses for utilities, insurance, and mowing, she said.
Heiden said the right people would have to show up for a meeting.
Rosburg said Duane and Tim Zenk (Duane’s son) showed up for the recent meeting with the supervisors, but two others did not.
Schultz said it’s imperative that an agreement is reached for ownership or lease, but specific numbers shouldn’t be discussed in an open meeting.
Chairperson Jeri Vogt said numbers could be discussed in a closed session.
Heiden said the supervisors set an evening meeting because fiefighters have day jobs, but they didn’t get the right people in the room
John Granzen, a firefighter and Denison City Council member who appeared to be representing CCFFA at the meeting, said the supervisors should reach out to Dow City Fire Chief Joe Gorden or Tim Zenk.
Vogt said Schultz (who is a firefighter) had recused himself, and Tim Zenk should, as well, because he works for RACOM (the company building the county’s communications system).
Granzen said RACOM had nothing to do with leasing the tower.
Vogt said RACOM is potentially going to put equipment on the tower.
Beth Vogt, Jeri Vogt’s daughter and a member of the audience, pointed out that Tim Zenk is also the county’s assistant EMA director.
“And money has come out of the EMA budget for this situation,” she said.
Granzen said the property is probably not going to be sold – and it will probably be leased.
He said his opinion is that the CCFFA is just looking out for itself, and training funds have to come from somewhere.
“Either that or pay a half-million dollars for a piece of property,” Granzen said. “That would keep us (funded) for the next 30 years.”
Rosburg said the issue with the Ridge Road tower shows the importance of the county owning the dirt under the towers built for the new communications system so there is no conflict in future years.
He said he and Heiden had discussed potential deals that would benefit the CCFFA to some degree and also protect the county.
Rosburg asked Granzen if it would be tough to do anything other than a lease.
Granzen said it was not set in stone but his assumption was it would be a lease.
Rosburg said he would see if something different could be negotiated.
“I can tell you right now the association would sign you a 100-year lease on that land – wouldn’t even think about it,” Granzen said. “There’s nothing we can do with it.”
At several points in the meeting, Granzen said he wanted to know that if the CCFFA and the supervisors agree on something that the board would vote for it.
“Don’t agree to something in there and come out and go, ‘We’re not doing this,’” he said.
County Attorney Colin Johnson told Granzen he understood his concern about having confidence that a member of the board is speaking on behalf of the board, but the vote of the full board is what matters.
“My view of these meetings with two of the supervisors and the CCFA, whoever is appointed there, they’re meeting to come to an agreement to take that agreement to the board, and that is it,” Johnson said.
Granzen said the two supervisors should be negotiating in good faith and agree with what they’re talking about. He was referencing Jeri Vogt’s vote against a lease to place a communications tower on land owned by Schultz; she helped negotiate the lease.
“Not once did I ever lead anybody in that meeting to believe that I was going to vote yes on that,” Vogt said.
“The authority isn’t a backroom vote - that if you have their vote there that you’ll get the vote here,” Johnson said. “It’s not necessarily an automatic thing.”
