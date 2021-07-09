Supervisors discuss Ridge Road tower negotiations; lease is on the table

“Either that or pay a half-million dollars for a piece of property,” Granzen said. “That would keep us (funded) for the next 30 years.”

Rosburg said the issue with the Ridge Road tower shows the importance of the county owning the dirt under the towers built for the new communications system so there is no conflict in future years.

He said he and Heiden had discussed potential deals that would benefit the CCFFA to some degree and also protect the county.

Rosburg asked Granzen if it would be tough to do anything other than a lease.

Granzen said it was not set in stone but his assumption was it would be a lease.

Rosburg said he would see if something different could be negotiated.

“I can tell you right now the association would sign you a 100-year lease on that land – wouldn’t even think about it,” Granzen said. “There’s nothing we can do with it.”

At several points in the meeting, Granzen said he wanted to know that if the CCFFA and the supervisors agree on something that the board would vote for it.

“Don’t agree to something in there and come out and go, ‘We’re not doing this,’” he said.