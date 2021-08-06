Supervisors discuss Ridge Road tower ownership

Greg Miller, a Denison City Council Member, and John Granzen, a firefighter and Denison City Council member, who were also present, said it came from Farmland Foods.

“They pretty much just gave it to us, is about what happened,” Mumm said.

“There’s a deed. It was paid for,” Granzen said.

He said the county was offered it first and former Crawford County Engineer Dale Wight turned it down.

Mumm suggested that the E911 board could get the land from the CCFFA and the E911 board could lease part of the tower back to the CCFFA, which could keep profits from rentals on the towers.

Vogt asked if he meant that the tower and land would belong to the E911 board.

He said he meant both and he thought it would be legal.

“It does say that it could be the county or the 911 board,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden, referring to Sand’s report.

Sand said the E911 board or the county should take ownership of the tower.

“And, actually, 911 is mentioned first, if I remember correctly,” Granzen said.

Heiden asked if the supervisors were qualified to run a radio tower.