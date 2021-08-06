Supervisors discuss Ridge Road tower ownership

CCFFA use of funds questioned
Part 2 of 2
Steve Mumm, of Westside, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on July 27 and asked the supervisors to turn over negotiations for the Ridge Radio tower to the E911 Service Board; he also asked the supervisors to turn over management of the county’s land mobile radio (LMR) system to the E911 board.
Mumm is a firefighter and a member of the E911 board (Mumm and some individuals refer to the board as the 911 board).
State auditor Rob Sand ruled in June that the Crawford County Firefighters Association (CCFFA) could not own the Ridge Road tower because it was paid for with E911 funds which can only be used for systems operated by governmental entities.
The following is a heavily condensed and edited account of the second half of the discussion.
In response to a question from Chairperson Jeri Vogt, Mumm said money generated by the tower stays with the CCFFA for training purposes.
No individual fireman gets anything out of it, he said.
Peggy Staley, a Charter Oak City Council member and the individual who uncovered the improper use of funds for the tower, asked how the CCFFA had acquired the four acres on which the tower sits.
Greg Miller, a Denison City Council Member, and John Granzen, a firefighter and Denison City Council member, who were also present, said it came from Farmland Foods.
“They pretty much just gave it to us, is about what happened,” Mumm said.
“There’s a deed. It was paid for,” Granzen said.
He said the county was offered it first and former Crawford County Engineer Dale Wight turned it down.
Mumm suggested that the E911 board could get the land from the CCFFA and the E911 board could lease part of the tower back to the CCFFA, which could keep profits from rentals on the towers.
Vogt asked if he meant that the tower and land would belong to the E911 board.
He said he meant both and he thought it would be legal.
“It does say that it could be the county or the 911 board,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden, referring to Sand’s report.
Sand said the E911 board or the county should take ownership of the tower.
“And, actually, 911 is mentioned first, if I remember correctly,” Granzen said.
Heiden asked if the supervisors were qualified to run a radio tower.
The system will have to be turned over to someone after it is built, said Supervisor Kyle Schultz, who is also the chairman of the E911 board. “I mean, this board can change hands every two years, right, wrong, or otherwise. How many towers has this board built in the past?”
He said the E911 board and the CCFFA took steps to improve county communications when the supervisors didn’t.
Supervisor Ty Rosburg said the issue ended up with the supervisors for a reason.
“Everybody else had this, and now we’ve been detailed by the state auditor to get this fixed,” Rosburg said.
Rosburg said he wanted to minimize future costs to the county, and also look after the collective, consistent training of county fire departments, which he said should be handled in a transparent way.
Mumm said that other than the fact the tower was built with county money, the firefighters association doesn’t get any county money; the individual departments pay dues and have fundraisers.
Money from CCFFA fundraisers could pay for hot dogs, t-shirts and door prizes and money from the county could pay for training or necessary equipment, which would provide transparency for taxpayers, Rosburg suggested.
“If you end up giving us county money, then we have to watch every dime we spend, whereas when we use the rent money off the towers and stuff, we use it how we see fit to use it,” Granzen said. “You’d be constraining us by funding us because … we can’t buy water. We can’t buy Gatorade.”
Rosburg said part of the problem is that some individuals wear too many hats.
“The problem is we’re a very small community,” Granzen said. “You only have certain people who are knowledgeable on certain things.”
He said Duane Zenk knows E911 and the fire service inside and out; he had gotten the CCFFA’s first tower put up for almost nothing.
(At least $105,700 of E911 funds went to support the first CCFFA tower, according to information from the auditor’s office that has been verified by the Bulletin and Review.)
Sand’s report singled out Zenk for a “potential conflict of interest” between his duties to the E911 board and the CCFFA.
Rosburg said on some level the situation was a mismanagement of taxpayer money.
He said after the situation is reorganized, something like the E911 board should be in charge.
“The auditor actually says they can be, though, so we shouldn’t complicate it too much, but the underlying thing I keep hearing is this is about Gatorade, water, and hot dogs…,” said Heiden.
“It’s not just about Gatorade, water, and hot dogs. There are a lot of expenditures out of their accounts that are not necessarily a good towards the public benefit,” said Dow City resident Beth Vogt, who is Jeri Vogt’s daughter. “When you have almost $4,000 going to Duane’s bed and breakfast for people staying there, I guess I take issue with that.”
She later showed the Bulletin and Review copies of invoices and a check from the CCFFA to Zenk’s bed and breakfast that appear to bear out her claim; she said she received them from attorney Jessica Zupp, who represented CCFFA in a matter before the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB).
The Bulletin and Review will work to independently verify the records.
Beth Vogt, Staley, and former Denison Mayor Jared Beymer took the CCFFA to IPIB in 2019 to force the CCFFA to release the organization’s financial records.
“Anything they’ve collected off that tower and spent money on has been taxpayer money,” Beth Vogt said. “That’s the thing.”
“What a joke,” said Miller.
Jeri Vogt said if the county owns the tower, a share of the revenue from the tower could go to firefighter training.
“But if the county’s going to pay all the other bills, insurance, etc., then I don’t see where there’s a problem with the county owning the towers and the land under them,” she said.
Mumm said the E911 money that went to the Ridge Road tower technically wasn’t right, but said he didn’t see anything wrong with it.
“Nobody’s running off with any money or taken advantage of it, other than the firefighters association, which puts the money back in the fire service and the medical services,” Mumm said.
The Bulletin and Review asked Mumm and Schultz if, in light of the state auditor’s report, the E911 board had made an effort to make sure none of the funds had been used inappropriately.
“I don’t know if we’ve done anything like that but we have a budget that has to go through this office (the board of supervisors) every year,” he said.
Miller said quarterly reports also have to be approved by the state.
“We don’t do anything intentionally illegal, or immoral,” Mumm said.
Rosburg asked if Mumm had any problem with creating a transparent solution.
Mumm said he did not and said the E911 board meetings are open to the public but nobody ever shows up.
“Transparency - I’m all for it … just let us do it and we’ll get it done is about the only thing I can say about it,” Mumm said.
After a lengthy discussion about the LMR system delays, Staley said that she could find over $400,000 over 20 years that had gone from the county to the Ridge Road tower.
She suggested that the supervisors go into the auditor’s office and verify the numbers.
“I’d like to remind you ….that we did have a transparency issue when it came to the firefighters association being handed that tower, whether it was by 911 or by design of Duane Zenk, whatever it happened to be, there was a transparency issue there,” said Beth Vogt.
She explained how they went to IPIB to get access to the CCFFA’s books, and said that stacks of checks were missing between what was written out.
She said there were plenty of questions about where the money went.
“They fought tooth and nail for us not to see those books,” Beth Vogt said. “And why?”
“Because we’re a private organization,” Granzen said. “Can I ask Peggy’s husband to see their books, see how much they’re making off the towns on fundraisers?”
“No, you can’t, because they don’t have constant flow of income from government entities,” Beth Vogt said.
“Fire departments – they’re not government agencies?” said Miller.
“Are they (the Staleys) a nonprofit collecting tax money consistently, because you all are,” Beth Vogt said. “You all have leases with, like the sheriff’s department. I want to know what kind of lease Staley’s Catering has with the sheriff’s department.”
“The IPIB ruled in our favor, the state auditor agreed with what we said for two years. That part of it is settled,” Staley said. “I don’t care who controls it – if it’s the county or the 911 board - but you still have to deal with the … conflict of interest issue. You can’t leave the same people in place that are controlling both entities. Program manager for one submitting bills for the other. There’s more to deal with.”