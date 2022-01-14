Supervisors discuss use of American Rescue Plan funds

Two facilities a possibility

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday discussed how the county might utilize $3.267 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The following is an edited and condensed account.

The federal ARPA program provides $350 billion dollars for state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to deal with problems resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

Supervisor Jean Heiden began the discussion by noting that a committee of county department heads last year had suggested using $1.5 million for a wellness center for Crawford County citizens and $1.5 million for upgrading Crawford County Public Health facilities.

She said that County Recorder Denise Meeves had received a bid of $69,815 for digitizing historical documents in her office and had a need for another approximately $5,000 for redaction of some information.

Heiden said she had attended meetings along with representatives of the City of Denison to discuss use of ARPA funds.

Representatives of Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) said they could provide land for a facility near the hospital, and school representatives said they could provide land near the Denison Aquatic Center, she said.

The needs for a community recreation center are different from the county’s needs for a wellness center, and both would likely not fit in one location, Heiden said.

She said she might recommend that the county match what the city is doing for a recreation center in

Denison – but she would not recommend an earlier consideration of rehabilitating Dr. Dennis Crabb’s old building (which had more recently been the CCMH City Center Clinic) for use by Public Health.

“Kyle (board chairman Kyle Schultz) and I talked about that and, for the money it’s probably going to take to rehab that, we’re still basically going to have an old building,” Heiden said.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said she agreed with that assessment; Schultz said a new building would be cheaper.

Heiden said the other ARPA funds could be used for a separate facility near the hospital.

“I think both projects moving forward are very worthwhile to the county,” Schultz said.

He and Heiden will be meeting with CCMH representatives on January 24 to see if the county’s needs

fit with the hospital’s needs.

Heiden said the county could also consider using some of the funds to support daycare services such as the new centers that will open soon in Manilla and Schleswig.

Heiden noted that many area communities have wellness centers that are instrumental to the towns.

She said a facility near the hospital could include an outdoor walking trail that could hook up to other trails planned for the area.

Heiden said she visited the wellness center in Harlan and learned that their pool is the biggest draw on resources.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said an individual had called her to voice opposition to putting anything at the aquatic center or at the hospital and said private donations, not taxpayer funds, should be used.

Schultz said the supervisors were conscious of that concern.

Memberships would not necessarily pay all the bills for a wellness facility, Heiden noted.

A question that has come up in discussions about a shared facility is who would run it.

“I was pretty sure our mission was never to go out and have a county-run wellness center,” Heiden said. “I never felt that direction from anybody.”

Schultz said the city has indicated they would be willing to manage a facility near the aquatic center – but not one near the hospital.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg suggested a public/private component to a wellness facility near the hospital that might draw businesses such as private physical therapy offices; that arrangement would help pay for utilities and maintenance.

A GNC store, or something like it, could fit in at a wellness center and fill a need in the county, he said.

CCMH plans to upgrade their physical therapy department, Schultz said.