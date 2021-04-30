Supervisors enact moratorium on new wind tower construction

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday enacted a temporary moratorium on the construction of new wind turbine towers in Crawford County.

The moratorium will sunset on July 1 if no other action is taken.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said people had asked him about the moratorium, which was discussed at the board meeting last week.

“I said it just gives us some time to do our research on the setbacks and compare with other counties … (if the setback is) from property lines or foundations,” Rosburg said.

A setback of 1,000 feet from a home (Crawford County’s current requirement) would allow a wind turbine to be built almost on the property line of a five-acre parcel with a house on the opposite side, Rosburg said.

Rosburg said a setback of 2,640 feet (one-half mile) might sound like a lot, but the tower owner would “still have the ability to negotiate with the farmer or the tenant or whoever owns that place to get it closer.”

It might cost the tower owner more, but it’s a business agreement, he said.

“I don’t know if 2,640 (feet) is something we’d agree on but I use that as the example (when talking to individuals with questions about the moratorium),” he said.