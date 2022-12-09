Supervisors impose new restrictions on wind turbines

“Four times the tower height would be one of the most excessive, egregious setbacks in the United States,” said Mark Wengierski, director of development for Scout Clean Energy, in an occasionally tense Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on June 22, 2021.

He was responding to a proposal to require a setback of four times tower height from a wind turbine tower to the occupied residence of any landowner not participating in a wind turbine project.

Scout Clean Energy is building a wind turbine field south of Westside; at that meeting, the supervisors were discussing a range of possible setback requirements for wind turbines as they attempted to develop an ordinance that would have imposed new restrictions on wind turbines.

No new ordinance came from their efforts; the supervisors instead entered into a “voluntary development agreement” with Scout Clean Energy in which the company largely agreed to do what they told the supervisors they were planning to do when they first discussed the project with the board months earlier.

Wengierski told the supervisors in the June 2021 meeting that a setback of three times tower height would mean the company could site fewer turbines than planned in the county.

“You go up to four (times tower height), likely all the turbines are gone,” Wengierski said.

On Tuesday of this week, the supervisors enacted a wind tower construction compliance certificate that requires a setback of four times tower height from the occupied residence of a non-participating landowner.

Although it had never appeared on any draft of the construction compliance certificate in previous board discussions, a setback requirement of three times tower height from all property lines of adjoining but non-participating landowners was also enacted.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he had the new requirement added to the certificate because of comments that Steve Mumm, of Westside, made at the meeting a week earlier.

The certificate also requires that a wind turbine company notify in writing all property owners within four times the height of a proposed tower of a request for a variance.

A variance may be requested if the owner of the adjoining property agrees to allow a wind turbine within the setback distance.

A lengthy discussion ensued in which the supervisors went over the same ground they have gone over at numerous meetings since mid-2021.

Six county residents joined the discussion; five attended in person and one attended via Zoom.

A recurring complaint was that wind turbines reduce property values on neighboring property.

One individual said non-participating landowners should have the same two-mile setback the construction compliance certificate requires from county parks.

Another individual said some areas are not appropriate for wind turbines and other areas, far from people’s homes, would be appropriate.

Another suggestion was that the county shouldn’t favor people living in incorporated areas over those living in unincorporated or rural areas.

The certificate requires a setback of two miles from incorporated communities and one mile from unincorporated communities, and has no restrictions for rural housing except for the residence and property line restrictions listed above.

In response to a question about how the county would enforce the 45 decibel sound requirement of the construction compliance certificate, County Attorney Colin Johnson said the certificate could be revoked if the company is outside the parameters of the building permit, and a civil lawsuit by the county could be undertaken to enforce those parameters; he noted that he had not researched the question and said he would do so and present the results to the board.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said at several points in the discussion that the supervisors couldn’t continue to table the discussion to add new requirements; knowing that another company is considering a new wind turbine field in the southwest part of the county, the supervisors wanted to have additional requirements in place.

Several supervisors noted, as they have at numerous previous discussions, that the county doesn’t want to stop wind turbine projects in the county; the purpose of the requirements in the construction compliance certificate is to give everyone a voice in the process.

Johnson noted that the board could pass the certificate by motion and revisit it later with the same process if they wanted to make changes.

At the beginning of the meeting, the construction compliance certificate specified setbacks of two times tower height to a property line, 3.5 times the height to a non-participating landowner’s residence and a notification distance of 3.5 times tower height.

After listening to the concerns of the members of the public present during the meeting, Rosburg proposed changing those distances to three, four and four times tower height.