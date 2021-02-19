Supervisors meet with LMR consultant; recommends moving forward with Schultz location

Looking at the wind turbine and ground elevation issues, along with the amount of money already invested in the Schultz property, Freeman said his recommendation was to use that site.

“We understand that the lease agreement has not been established,” Freeman said. “Kyle and I have talked about that and there are probably some details that need to be finalized on that but ultimately, as a site, it would be our recommendation to go ahead and move forward with that.”

Freeman noted that the FCC license is in place and all the environmental, soil and historic reviews of the site had already been completed.

Freeman pointed out that there is a cemetery just down the road from the Schultz property – and normally a tower has to be three-quarters of a mile away from a cemetery.

“We did some checking,” he said. “They say the cemetery has nobody… of historical significance, apparently, buried there.”

Supervisor Ty Rosburg asked if a tower built now will still be of use, with regard to future technology, after 20 or 25 years.

“We don’t see any end to the need for towers – vertical real estate is really what it is,” Freeman said.