Supervisors meet with potential LMR consultants

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday met with two consultants that the board is considering hiring to coordinate the completion of the county’s new Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system, which is under development.
The LMR Advisory Board voted on August 11 to dissolve their board, which would leave the LMR project without any guidance.
The meeting with Mike Mazzitello, Sr., of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, and Rey Freeman, of Minnetonka, Minnesota, lasted nearly an hour; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account of the discussion.
Mazzitello explained that they have both worked in radio for 40 years. They work as radio consultants and project managers specializing in public safety radio systems.
Each owns a company, but work together as a team on radio system projects; they have current projects in Iowa and Nebraska, including one in Carroll.
They said they have been brought in to work on projects that are already underway but most often are hired at the start.
Freeman said they are not engineers; they hire engineers if needed, but often that work is performed by vendors.
He said they are still gathering information about the Crawford County project.
RACOM, the company the county has contracted to build the radio system, had brought them up to speed, Freeman said.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer and Chairman Cecil Blum asked what would be an affordable monthly rate on an existing tower as opposed to building a new tower.
“The number we often look at is seven years,” Freeman said. “If you can build a tower and you would have paid someone else’s leasing space and you can recover that in seven years, then it’s usually worth building your own tower.”
Mazzitello said that cell towers are often not tall enough for the needs of public safety systems.
He noted that the topography of Crawford County presents the concerns that have to be addressed by tower height.
Blum asked what they thought the chances were of a cell service or broadband provider wanting to co-locate on a county tower.
Mazzitello said an inventory of cell coverage and internet service providers would be needed.
He said providers with other towers in the area would likely not be interested in co-location on a new tower.
Freeman said they would work to find appropriate spots for towers in the system; they work with individuals who would take care of archaeological studies.
Muhlbauer asked if more counties were trying to buy land or lease land for towers.
Mazzitello said it is about 50-50.
Freeman said he had seen land leases for 500 per month and 500 per year.
Blum asked if they would recommend using an “option to purchase” for a lease.
Mazzitello said specialists in land procurement and negotiation could be brought in, if needed.
Muhlbauer asked what Mazzitello and Freeman would charge for their services.
“We don’t know exactly what needs to be done,” Freeman said. “What we probably propose is establish an hourly rate and put an initial cap on it of some kind. Get us involved, tell us what the goals are and what has been done so far.”
They would then develop estimates for the various options, he said.
Mazzitello said that they would charge a flat rate of around $20,000 per tower if the supervisors decided to hire them to develop the tower sites.
Three or four additional towers will have to be added, depending on the outcome of negotiations for land owned by Supervisor Kyle Schultz.
Mazzitello said their work would include developing requests for proposals (RFP) for the towers, RFPs for the shelters that would house radio equipment, site improvements, environmental studies, issuing the RFPs, handling technical details with the vendors and follow-through to tower completion and a working radio system.
Freeman said he would propose a two-step process. The first would be to do an assessment to come up with a plan and cost estimates. The supervisors would then make a decision on which direction to go (build or lease on existing tower sites).
“And then if you want us to manage the development of those sites we would give you more of a fixed cost,” he said.
Mazzitello said they did not want to second guess the radio system design work that has already been developed.
He said the cost of the initial study could be from $10,000 to $20,000.
Blum asked how soon they could start if the county decides to engage them.
Mazzitello said they have the bandwidth to start right away.
“We have some local issues we have to flush out,” Blum said. “(We) have to have a discussion about cost.”
Blum said he thought the board could give Mazzitello and Freeman an answer in a week or two.
“On a four-tower project, start to finish, is there a general idea of how long it would take to put up four towers?” asked Supervisor Jeri Vogt.
“At least a year,” Mazzitello said.
Following the discussion, several of the audience members joined the conversation.
“After listening to the consultants, we’re getting the same thing right now for free,” said John Granzen, a Denison City Council member.
No tax money had been spent developing the first three tower sites, he said.
“With what was proposed last week, I hope you can appreciate we had to have an option, an alternative, if possible, because you guys (the LMR advisory board) brought the issue to us about dissolving,” Blum said.
“I would hope you would put a foot forward to find a way to make sure they stay together and can keep doing what they’re doing for the sake of the taxpayer, and the sake of the fire departments, and the police department, the sheriff’s department and the rest of us,” Granzen said.
Muhlbauer said the board was waiting for advice from the county attorney’s office on how to revise the LMR advisory board.
“We’re hearing these guys (Freeman and Mazzitello) out,” he said. “We’re just exploring options to keep it moving forward.”
Granzen said the negotiations for Schultz’s land were conducted in bad faith.
The potential contract failed on a 2-2 vote last week; Schultz abstained.
Granzen said that Vogt should not have helped negotiate the lease if she was against approving it.
Blum asked Peggy Staley, a Charter Oak City Council member, if she had a comment.
Granzen’s comments about Vogt at the supervisors meetings and on social media amounted to harassment and an attempt to intimidate Vogt, Staley said.
Staley asked if any of the supervisors had seen the RACOM engineer’s report.
None of the supervisors indicated that they had.
“Nobody has?” Staley asked. “Can we see it? I mean, I would think if everybody could see that report, there would be no question about where that tower in Charter Oak can go.”
“I’m not sure who has possession of that report,” Blum said.
He asked if the LMR board knew of the status of the RACOM report.
“It originally would have come off the Therkelsen report,” said Manilla Fire Department Captain Corey Gaskill.
The Therkelsen report was a radio communications needs assessment produced in 2015 that preceded the county’s contract with RACOM.
Staley said the Therkelsen report was obsolete.
After a discussion of who might have the RACOM engineer’s report, Blum also said that Therkelsen report was likely outdated.
“Right, so whose engineer’s report are they using?” Staley asked.
“RACOM’s,” Gaskill said.
“Can we see it?” Staley asked.
Gaskill said he had not seen it.
“You’re on the LMR board and you haven’t seen it?” Staley asked.
Gaskill said that he didn’t want to talk on behalf of the LMR board because the LMR board was advised to dissolve.
“But somewhere along the line there has to be an individual or a group that has this RACOM report,” Blum said.
Granzen said he did not know why anyone needed the report besides RACOM.
“If I go to plumb your house in, I’m not giving you a blueprint to show you exactly every pipe I’m running,” he said. “I’ll guarantee that when it’s done it’s going to work properly.”
Staley said the county had paid for the report and the supervisors should have asked for it.
“I would say that’s not a problem,” Gaskill said. “It just needs to be asked, and I’m sure it could be produced pretty easy.”
“If someone from this board, if we contact RACOM and ask for a copy of that report, there should not be any prohibitions on us getting that report?” Blum asked.
Granzen and Gaskill agreed that the supervisors had paid for the report.
Staley asked if Freeman and Mazzitello would have access to the engineer’s report if they are hired by the supervisors.
“I would say the more they can see the less that would cost us,” Vogt said. “If it’s already done, they shouldn’t have to repeat it.”
Granzen said he did not know of a reason that RACOM would not give the county the report.
“We’re not starting over,” Muhlbauer said.