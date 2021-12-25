Supervisors move forward with vaccination/mask and test policy

County to pay for testing

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday took steps to implement a policy that will require county employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19, or wear a mask in the workplace and undergo weekly testing.

In November, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) adopted an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) for employers with more than 100 employees; Crawford County is subject to the ETS.

The ETS requires the county to develop, implement, and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, or the vaccination/mask and testing policy that the supervisors selected.

The supervisors had previously discussed such a policy, but the discussions were discontinued when a federal court issued a stay on the OSHA ETS.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ended the stay last week.

Deputy County Auditor Amy Pieper said the county will need to know the vaccination status of all county employees by January 10.

Employees who choose not to be vaccinated must start weekly COVID testing on February 9 and wear a mask in the workplace.

Anyone going the vaccination route would have to have a first dose by December 26 and the second dose by January 26 because two weeks are required beyond the second dose to be considered fully vaccinated – unless the vaccine is the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

County Attorney Colin Johnson said the ETS will end or be replaced with a permanent standard after six months.

Pieper said she had looked at whether Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) could provide testing services but she was concerned about whether a $7 test would be marked up if it is run through insurance.

Pieper said she could come in early on a Monday morning to observe the tests or Public Health could administer them (tests have to be monitored, not self-administered at home).

Public Health Administrator Kim Fineran said Public Health could perform the testing, but she is short a nurse because of a resignation; she would have to decide what duties a nurse could be pulled from, how much time it would take and where the money comes from in the budget.

Johnson said that OSHA doesn’t require the employer to pay the cost of the testing – but the county could do so if the supervisors chose to.

The county would be required to give employees paid time to get the vaccination and time off if they have a reaction to the vaccine, he said.

The county would pay a $13,000 per day penalty for violating the mandate, and 10 times that for repeated violations, Johnson said.

The supervisors discussed whether employees should pay for testing, and all present agreed that the county would pay for the cost.

Pieper said the religious exemption applies to Public Health employees - because their mandate would be a strict vaccination policy if enacted – but not to county employees; the county is not requiring employees to be vaccinated.

The supervisors discussed the secondary road department employees, who may not be required to adhere to the policy because they work outside.

Some questions were raised about when those employees work together inside, travel together or go to the courthouse.

“Discuss and take action” on the policy was listed on the meeting agenda, but Johnson said there was not yet a policy to adopt.

Pieper said she wanted to send with the weekly payroll a letter to employees explaining the need for providing their vaccination status.

Johnson said the letter could go out as a notice that the vaccine/mask or testing policy is likely to be established on December 28 - as long as the letter didn’t require anything.

Supervisors Kyle Schultz and Ty Rosburg voiced their displeasure with the mandate several times during the meeting.