Supervisors move toward carbon dioxide pipeline ordinance

Eminent domain use opposed

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on July 19 moved in the direction of enacting an ordinance that would place requirements on companies putting carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines in the county.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said a lot of counties are working on similar ordinances.

He said an ordinance would solidify what is expected of pipeline companies if a project goes forward.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel noted that Crawford County is working on a wind turbine ordinance and considering a solar energy ordinance.

She asked if the supervisors wanted a stand-alone ordinance or if they wanted requirements added to the zoning code.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said the zoning board’s intentions are good but noted that they are not answerable to voters, as the supervisors are.

Sibbel said a zoning board decision can be appealed to the district court; an ordinance would put the ball back in the supervisors’ court for an appeal.

“With the board of adjustment, there’s already a set process in place,” she said.

Supervisor Jean Heiden asked if – in a case in which fewer than 100% of landowners had signed on to a project –the supervisors could deny a pipeline company permission to cross a county road.

Sibbel said Summit Carbon Solutions, one of three companies planning CO2 pipelines in the state, has not filed a final list of landowners involved in their project, so the county has no way of knowing what roads might be impacted.

She said the question of eminent domain will come into play.

Landowners who won’t sell will have to be dealt with before the county would get to an issue with whether the company can be blocked from crossing a road, she said.

“A lot won’t sell,” Heiden said.

She said the supervisors feel eminent domain is not an option for Crawford County.

Heiden asked what the supervisors could do to prevent something that seems like it is steamrolling through with eminent domain used if they have to.

“Eminent domain is not a right of the company,” Sibbel said. “Even if they say ‘we want to use eminent domain,’ they are not absolutely guaranteed that. That is still a decision for the court. They might win part of it - they might win all of it - but all of that would have to be resolved before we even get to ‘can they cross the county road.’”

Rosburg noted that the land under county roads belongs to the landowner and the county has a right of way for use.

The supervisors discussed whether the county could deny a company use of the easement.

“The landowner fight is going to be the bigger fight,” Sibbel said.

Heiden said if 100% of landowners sign on to a project, the question is not an issue, but if a landowner doesn’t sign on, and the company knows in that case that they can’t cross a road, the company might choose a different path.

Sibbel said Summit is protecting its list of landowners who have signed on to the project to keep them from being contacted by interested parties and people with strong feelings about pipelines.

Heiden said the company was on the verge of harassing an elderly man she had heard about.

Individuals who feel they are being harassed may contact the sheriff or the police; other “cease and desist” actions can be taken without law enforcement involvement, Sibbel said.

“Certainly, some of these companies have very strong tactics,” she said.

Schultz asked what would be the fastest way for the county to be proactive versus reactive.

He noted that the county was behind the 8 ball trying to react to the last wind turbine project without anything in place.

Sibbel said the wind, solar and CO2 pipeline issues are all about property rights, and how much the board wants to insert itself into a contractual relationship between a private property owner and a for-profit business.

Tim Baughman, a member of the audience, said he had no problem with eminent domain use by a utility – but not by a private company.

“If the Iowa Utilities Board grants it, then it’s all on the landowners to then come up with their own funds to hire an attorney to pursue litigation,” Sibbel said. “A lot of times the cost of litigation is a deterrent to landowners to fight whatever the company is trying to do because usually the company has more money.”

Schultz said he feels the plight of landowners who don’t want to sign, but the board of supervisors also represents those who do want the project.

“Is this more complex and needs to be an ordinance, or something on the zoning board: restoration of land and water, and depth of going under tile lines…?” he asked.

County Attorney Colin Johnson said the supervisors had to decide how much of a hand they want in the process.

An ordinance would give the supervisors “a seat at the table” he said.

“With a compliance certificate (in zoning) then it’s kind of part of the regular business of that,” he said.