Supervisors move toward tax credit for volunteer emergency service providers

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday continued a discussion of a proposed ordinance that would provide a tax credit for property taxes paid by volunteer emergency service providers.

The supervisors first discussed the proposed ordinance at their October 25, 2022, meeting.

County Attorney Colin Johnson provided a revised draft document for the supervisors to discuss; he said the language of the document came largely from proposed state legislation that was not enacted.

The tax credit would be counted against taxes owed for a homestead.

“The person must own a homestead located in Crawford County and (have) filed a claim for the homestead credit provided in Iowa Code Chapter 425,” the draft states.

An individual qualified for the tax credit would receive an amount relative to the number of years served:

- For 0-4 years of service, the amount of credit would be $0. Upon reaching the first level of certification for the volunteer emergency services provider, the amount of credit would be $100 for service of two to four years.

- For five to 10 years of service, the credit would be $200.

- For 11 to 15 years of service, the amount of the credit would be $300.

- For 16 to 20 years of service, the amount of the credit would be $400.

- For 20 years or more of service, the amount of the credit would be equal to 10% of the tax due on the homestead, not to exceed $500.

The draft states, “The amount of the credit shall not exceed the amount of tax due on the homestead.”

Johnson noted that volunteers who provide emergency services in Crawford County but live in another county would not qualify for the tax credit; the supervisors have no authority over another county’s taxes.

He told the supervisors that they would have to decide the details of passing the tax credit on to widows/widowers or if the tax credit would just be for a volunteer emergency services provider.

Supervisor Jean Heiden noted that in the latest draft, new language provides the tax credit sooner and provides an encouragement for younger volunteers; the original draft had the amount set at zero for the first five years.

Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked if there are any issues with getting firefighters certified after taking the Firefighter 1 class.

“It’s a nightmare right now,” said Manilla Fire Captain Corey Gaskill.

County Assessor Duane Zenk, a Denison assistant fire chief, said finding a place for firefighters to take written and physical exams has become nearly impossible; he said he has talked to the state fire marshal’s office about the problem with no results.

“My suggestion would be — state law says you have to be trained to the Firefighter 1 level; it doesn’t say you have to be certified,” said Supervisor Kyle Schultz, who is also a Charter Oak firefighter. “We have a beautiful training facility down here — we can Crawford County certify them.”

He said the training would be the same and said that “state certification has become almost impossible.”

After some discussion, Johnson said the certification language could be adjusted if the supervisors want to make that change.

Heiden said she was concerned that the ordinance favors property owners and would do nothing for young people renting or living with their parents; she noted that those individuals would get nothing while working side by side with people getting the tax credit.

She was also concerned that the tax credit would follow the homestead and wondered whether it would pass on to individuals who were not volunteer emergency services providers.

“It would have to be recertified and re-verified on an annual basis,” Johnson said.

Supervisor Craig Dozark asked how many emergency services providers the county has.

Zenk said the county has about 200 and about 70 would qualify.

Muhlbauer noted that the county won’t have to raise taxes to cover the cost of the ordinance because the funds will come from the county’s tower fund, which is the account for lease fees paid to Crawford County by private companies such as Verizon, AT&T and US Cellular.

He said the tax credit should continue for widows and widowers of volunteer emergency services providers because those individuals were behind the scenes enabling their spouses to serve the public.

Heiden also noted a disparity between people who own small houses and those who own larger houses; the large house owner would get a larger tax credit.

She pointed out again that those individuals end up doing the same jobs as volunteers.

Dozark asked about the reasoning for the use of a percentage of taxes due after 20 years of service; he said he would prefer to get rid of the percentage and have a maximum tax credit not to exceed $500.

The discussion returned to volunteers who live outside of the county.

Schultz said he had talked to volunteers in that category and they were all in favor of the tax credit, and they hope that action by Crawford County will spur their own counties to do the same.

Chairman Ty Rosburg said showing appreciation to volunteers is probably overdue.