Supervisors pass first reading of nuisance abatement ordinance

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed a first reading of a proposed nuisance abatement ordinance.
The ordinance would give the county a framework for dealing with nuisance properties in unincorporated residential areas. Language in the ordinance states that it is not targeted toward agricultural property.
Steve Brus objected to the ordinance and had a lengthy discussion with the supervisors; the following is an edited account of the discussion.
Brus said he thinks the ordinance is bad public policy.
“It’s infringing on private property rights,” he said.
Brus noted that he is not affected because of the ag exemption.
“But I would be concerned that some board in the future might go down the slippery slope and expand it,” Brus said.
He said it could become a way for a person to use the sheriff to harass a neighbor.
“I don’t like that,” he said. “It turns one neighbor against another.”
He said that what is or isn’t a nuisance seems subjective.
“It seems like this is targeting one single individual that happens to live in Boyer,” Brus said.
He said that he thinks the ordinance could open up the county to lawsuits.
“I don’t like to see freedom restricted,” he said.
He said it was similar to the discussion that mandating the wearing of masks is a restriction of personal freedom.
“I hope you kind of look at this as a restriction of personal freedom,” Brus said. “I just hope you reject this ordinance.”
Chairman Cecil Blum pointed out that most of the ordinance language came out of Iowa Code and the ordinance was drafted by County Attorney Colin Johnson.
“I guess you can get sued over anything,” Blum said. “If you’re afraid to go forward with something because you’re afraid you’re going to get sued, you never go anywhere.”
Blum said the ordinance discussion was generated in part by a property in Boyer, “but we have high-density housing out there that there is no enforceable way to keep it clean.”
He pointed out that the ordinance has several levels of safeguards
Blum asked Johnson to speak about the legality and enforcement of the ordinance.
“There’s going to be an additional investigation and then recommendation that comes to my office for review and then we send out a letter of notice of abatement,” Johnson said. “And there is an opportunity to cure; then, if that is still not cured, then it comes to the supervisors for an order from the board to order abatement to clean up.”
A bill would then be sent to the property owner for the cost of the abatement.
“If the property owner doesn’t think that the abatement was proper – the first initial abatement from the board – there is an appeal process; they can come back to the board,” he said.
A case can be presented to the supervisors explaining why the issue is not a nuisance, Johnson said.
“There are plenty of opportunities to be heard, and ultimately, if the property owner still doesn’t think the abatement is proper, even after (the) appeal process has played out before the board of supervisors, a person always reserves the right to get a ruling from the court,” Johnson said.
Brus said he did not like the ordinance, because “you’re restricting people’s freedom to operate their personal property the way they would like. If somebody doesn’t like looking at what you’re doing, don’t look at it.”
Johnson said state law already exists concerning what a person can keep on their property.
“For example, people can’t house, loose in their yard, machinery with oils, flammable objects and things like that,” he said.
Rules in place at the state level come with fines, Johnson said.
“That kind of does restrict some of the rights of a property owner,” he said.
Johnson said the proposed nuisance ordinance is “constitutionally correct” and defines what is considered to be a nuisance.
Brus said he thinks “it’s going to turn into lawn police.”
He asked if the supervisors could not instead target individual properties.
“The ordinance has to be even-keeled for everybody,” Johnson said. “It has to be evenly distributed, evenly applicable to everybody in the county.”
“If there are state laws already that cover this, why does the county need their own ordinance?” Brus asked.
Johnson said that the remedy in state law is a fine; the county ordinance allows for cleanup.
An individual operating a de facto junkyard may simply choose to pay a fine again and again if the profit from the property outweighs the fine, he said.
Johnson said the cost of cleanup, charged to the property owner, would depend on the amount of cleanup required.
“First of all, hopefully we don’t have to use this at all,” he said.
“Sometimes the people that are affected don’t have the ability to look away - just due to the proximity of where both properties are,” Blum said.
He said he is also for property rights, but “those property rights and some of those freedoms transfer to the adjoining property as well, as to what they want to look at and deal with on a day-to-day basis.”
“I would look at who was there first,” Brus said. “If somebody’s been doing something for 30 years and somebody moves in next to them (and) all a sudden they’re complaining about what’s been going on for 30 years, that doesn’t seem right to me.”
Schultz said nuisance properties hold down the value of other properties.
“There becomes a point at which the community as a whole is affected negatively by a nuisance,” Johnson said.
“We don’t go into this lightly, but we do have some significant issues out there,” Blum said.
Future boards could revisit the ordinance and change it, he pointed out.
The discussion continued for several more minutes and then the supervisors voted 5-0 to pass the first reading of the ordinance.
The supervisors set 10:15 a.m. on December 8 as the time and date for the second reading of the ordinance.
The reading will take place in the supervisors boardroom in the Crawford County Courthouse.