Supervisors pass first reading of nuisance abatement ordinance

He said that he thinks the ordinance could open up the county to lawsuits.

“I don’t like to see freedom restricted,” he said.

He said it was similar to the discussion that mandating the wearing of masks is a restriction of personal freedom.

“I hope you kind of look at this as a restriction of personal freedom,” Brus said. “I just hope you reject this ordinance.”

Chairman Cecil Blum pointed out that most of the ordinance language came out of Iowa Code and the ordinance was drafted by County Attorney Colin Johnson.

“I guess you can get sued over anything,” Blum said. “If you’re afraid to go forward with something because you’re afraid you’re going to get sued, you never go anywhere.”

Blum said the ordinance discussion was generated in part by a property in Boyer, “but we have high-density housing out there that there is no enforceable way to keep it clean.”

He pointed out that the ordinance has several levels of safeguards

Blum asked Johnson to speak about the legality and enforcement of the ordinance.