Supervisors pass second reading of nuisance ordinance

Blum noted that if there is uproar about the ordinance, future boards could rescind it.

“Or future boards could restrict even more,” Schultz said.

“It’s in the ordinance as it’s written under Iowa Code,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer. “It has to be clearly a nuisance as it’s written under Iowa Code and there’s an appeal process.”

Blum asked Schultz if he would feel better about the ordinance if the individuals objecting to items on the acreage came in to voice their support for the ordinance.

“Obviously there are people that are upset with what he is doing,” Blum said.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said she had received a call from an individual who thought the ordinance was “a bit of an overreach on government’s part.”

“He said he thought the sheriff’s office had enough to do without us laying this on them also,” Vogt said.

Schultz said the county needed to have something in place.

“Small town rural Iowa is shrinking,” he said. “Boyer is just the tip of the iceberg.”