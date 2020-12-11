Supervisors pass second reading of nuisance ordinance

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed the second reading of a proposed nuisance abatement ordinance on a 5-0 vote.
The supervisors passed the first reading on December 1.
Early in the regular meeting, the supervisors discussed feedback they had received from the public following the first reading.
Supervisor Kyle Schultz said he had received a call from a farmer who owns a 10 acre or less parcel of land where he has collected a lot of items – and his neighbors want the ordinance passed so they can get him “cleaned up and out by the end of the week.”
The proposed ordinance has an agriculture exemption that excludes “all land used for agricultural or horticultural purposes in tracts of 10 acres or more and land of less than 10 acres if contiguous to qualifying land of 10 acres or more.”
Schultz said the farmer did not have any land adjacent to the property in question.
Chairman Cecil Blum said he was sympathetic to the individual, but for every person like the individual, another half-dozen would support the ordinance because they’re tired of looking at nuisance properties.
Schultz said talking with the individual made him have reservations about the ordinance.
Blum noted that if there is uproar about the ordinance, future boards could rescind it.
“Or future boards could restrict even more,” Schultz said.
“It’s in the ordinance as it’s written under Iowa Code,” said Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer. “It has to be clearly a nuisance as it’s written under Iowa Code and there’s an appeal process.”
Blum asked Schultz if he would feel better about the ordinance if the individuals objecting to items on the acreage came in to voice their support for the ordinance.
“Obviously there are people that are upset with what he is doing,” Blum said.
Supervisor Jeri Vogt said she had received a call from an individual who thought the ordinance was “a bit of an overreach on government’s part.”
“He said he thought the sheriff’s office had enough to do without us laying this on them also,” Vogt said.
Schultz said the county needed to have something in place.
“Small town rural Iowa is shrinking,” he said. “Boyer is just the tip of the iceberg.”
“If Buck Grove or Arion would ever unincorporate - I think it’s better to have something on the books before that because after that it’s going to be perceived that we’re being punitive,” Blum said.
“I do truly think we need to have something in place before we get more of the problems,” Schultz said.
During the public hearing on the matter, County Auditor Terri Martens said no written objections to the ordinance had been received.
No oral objections were offered by members of the public during the hearing.
Muhlbauer noted that he and other supervisors had received phone calls for and against the ordinance – but no one had shown up to the hearing to make a complaint.
Supervisor Eric Skoog said that he still wanted a third reading because the ordinance was controversial.
Schultz said there had been discussion in the public concerning the ordinance and that “the word is out.”
“We’re not trying to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes,” he said.
“No, we’re not – and that’s one good reason to have the public hearing,” Muhlbauer said.
“My point is, if people were adamantly against it we would see a room full of people.”
He said he thinks the ordinance is good and has many different layers and a process to follow.
Vogt asked if the ordinance is a work in progress.
“My thought is, (if) we enact this ordinance and we find out there are some things we maybe hadn’t thought of or… this thing is really blowing back at us, where do we go from there?” she asked.
“I think if there are numerous complaints about how either it is enforced or the language of it - it certainly can be amended,” Blum said.
“But I don’t want you to go into it that we’re going to pass it today and in February we’re going to amend it already. To me it’s not a work in progress; what we pass will be what is in the final draft that the county attorney provides us.”
Muhlbauer said the part of the process when the ordinance was a work in progress was the period of discussion that took place before the first public hearing.
After the vote to approve the second reading, the supervisors voted 5-0 to set the time and date of the third reading, which will take place at 10:15 a.m. on December 15 in the supervisors’ boardroom at the courthouse.