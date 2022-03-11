Supervisors reconsider decision on sheriff/elected officials salaries

Friction continues from new law about sheriffs salaries

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday revisited their January decision to increase the county sheriff’s salary by 20% and elected officials’ salaries by 5%, which was a 50% reduction of the recommendation of the Crawford County Compensation Board.

The compensation board recommendation took into account a new Iowa law that requires the sheriff’s salary to be set based on that of law enforcement officials in cities of comparable size.

On Tuesday, the supervisors debated whether to reset the salaries to a 14% increase for the sheriff and a 3.5% increase for elected officials.

According to the agenda, the discussion on Tuesday was to cover just the subject of those salaries, but several other budget concerns were discussed at length with county employees who attended the meeting.

The discussion lasted more than an hour and 20 minutes; the following is a heavily edited and condensed account.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said the board was revisiting the salary discussion because the budgeting process had revealed that the balances in some of the county funds are not as healthy as the supervisors would like.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said Chuck Ettleman, who prepares the county budget, said the cushion in the funds should be kept consistent through the years; squeezing too hard this year could result in tax increases next year.

Rosburg said the supervisors also wanted to reduce the levy this year because taxpayers are facing

increasing costs.

The supervisors currently plan to reduce the Rural Supplemental levy rate by 10 cents, which will result in a revenue reduction of about $90,000, according to Ettleman; the mental health levy, which had been 52 cents, will be reduced to zero this year due to action by the Iowa Legislature.

The supervisors plan to reduce the budgets of four departments: sheriff, $12,500; county attorney, $7,500 (County Attorney Colin Johnson told the Bulletin and Review that he had submitted a budget with a reduction of $6,810); Public Health, $100,000; secondary road, $50,000.

“I’d rather take a little back this year and be in a better spot for next year,” Schultz said.

Rosburg said costs are going up for everything, and expressed concerns for taxpayers who have to tighten their belts; he noted that the salary adjustment would still be a raise, not a cut, and would be about what was expected prior to the change mandated by the legislature.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said the board now knows that the Denison police chief will make $85,500, rather than the $100,000 they had thought might be the case, which was an indication that the board didn’t need to make such a large increase for the sheriff’s salary; she noted that the sheriff’s office deputies are not happy with the new salary disparity.

Johnson said the supervisors were overreaching by saving money on staff salaries.

Johnson said department heads can give raises of more than 3.5% to staff members who receive less than 85% of the department head’s salary, but there is no room to maneuver for staff such as Chief Deputy Roger Rasmussen, who receives 85% of the sheriff’s salary.

Vogt said staff members get anywhere from 60% to 85% of department head salaries.

Schultz said the compensation board recommendation is only for department heads.

Johnson said that most of the savings (up to $40,000, according to Rosburg) would come from staff salaries, not those of department heads.

Several supervisors pointed out that the supervisors only set department head salaries, but noted that staff salaries are based on department head salaries.

Lynn Nulle, Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health finance manager, said the county had asked their department for a budget cut of $100,000, which would mean a loss of staff and services.

“We asked you for $100,000, and your solution to that was … to cut staff,” Vogt said.

“Staff equals services,” said Public Health Director Kim Fineran.

Nulle asked if a better solution would have been to make equal cuts from each department.

Rosburg said other departments, such as the recorder’s office and the treasurer’s office, didn’t have “a lot of extra.”

“How do you make that determination?” Johnson asked.

He asked if the supervisors had reduced his budget because they thought it was bloated.

Rosburg said the reduction was based on the part of the attorney’s office budget that was not used last year, which Johnson had used to give raises to his staff.

Johnson said he had no problem with his own salary, but the budget cut would prevent him from prosecuting cases at 100%.

Rosburg said Johnson had spent irresponsibly by giving raises “out of sequence.”

The supervisors don’t have the authority to dictate staff salaries, Johnson said.

Schultz said the supervisors were acting on the compensation board recommendation, not dictating staff salaries.

“We have to adjust what we can adjust, and that means going back to revisit the compensation board’s recommendation,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden.

She said there was a “trickle down” effect to the adjustment.

Amy Pieper, a deputy in the auditor’s office, said county employees felt appreciated when they thought they were going to get a 5% raise.

She said the reduction made it seem like the supervisors were “taking the cut out on the employees.”

Some county employees have left for better salaries and starting bonuses elsewhere, Pieper said.

Rosburg said county employees are still getting a raise.

County Treasurer Sheri Neddermeyer said the supervisors had initially said they didn’t want to rush a decision, and now they seemed to be saying they didn’t give the decision enough time.

“It’s been a unique budget session,” Heiden said.

Schultz said 85% of the county budget goes toward salaries, and he doesn’t want the county to cut services because the services provided by the county are needed.

Public Health can’t predict how much revenue they will receive, and whether or not they will receive $200,000 to $300,000 in grants after the budget is set, Nulle said.

Schultz agreed that the Public Health budget is unpredictable and noted, as an example, that they don’t know from month to month how many hospice patients they will have.

“But we also don’t want the impression to be that we’re fluffing our budget,” Fineran said.

She said it felt like they were being slapped in the face for using grant dollars instead of budgeted dollars.

“I think we try really hard to not just spend the money we don’t need to spend,” Fineran said.

“That’s the other part of the equation: when you don’t spend it, then we’ve over-taxed,” Vogt said.

“But we don’t know that ahead of time,” Fineran said.