Supervisors reject Schultz land lease contract

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors voted 2-2 on Tuesday on a contract to lease one-tenth of an acre of land near Charter Oak from Supervisor Kyle Schultz for a tower for the county’s new Land Mobile Radio (LMR) system.
Schultz abstained from the vote.
To pass, the vote needed a majority vote in favor - and failed with the tie.
Supervisors Dave Muhlbauer and Eric Skoog voted for the lease; Chairman Cecil Blum and Supervisor Jeri Vote voted against it.
The following is a heavily edited and condensed account of the discussion, which lasted nearly 40 minutes and became heated following the vote.
Blum said at the outset that he wanted the supervisors to vote on the lease amount first and then conduct a public hearing to discuss whether to accept the lease.
He said County Attorney Colin Johnson had recommended having a public hearing.
The supervisors discussed publishing a notice of a public hearing but did not set a date.
“If the recommendation of the negotiating team is rejected, there is no need for a public hearing,” Blum said.
Johnson read the changes that had been made to the proposed lease since last week, which was when he told the supervisors that one section of the lease could result in a violation of Iowa code.
The previous version of the lease would have started at $5,000 per year, with a 3 percent annual increase and a potential future increase to match the average of other leases for other new tower sites in the system.
The revised lease specified a starting price of $4,800 per year, with a 3.5 percent annual increase, with no increase to match other leases and a cap of $6,000 per year (or the maximum permitted under Iowa law – whichever is higher) as long as Schultz is a supervisor.
Johnson told the supervisors last week that $6,000 was the maximum an employee or officer of the county could make on a county contract that had not been put out for bids.
Blum brought up an additional wrinkle: the lease might be in conflict with a Crawford County conflict of interest policy adopted in 2009.
The policy states that any employee or official of the county that desires to engage in outside employment involving a personal interest or benefit that presents a potential conflict of interest with that individual’s county duties is required to seek a determination of the board by filing a conflict of interest inquiry with the county auditor.
“Because Kyle (Schultz) has rescinded himself from any vote on this matter I don’t see how he could be accused of self-dealing,” Johnson said.
He said it would never hurt to seek such an inquiry, “but as far as a conflict of interest, I don’t see how a person who doesn’t have a say in the matter can be accused of double dealing.”
“He was instrumental in a large part of the search committee in finding that spot,” Blum said.
Johnson said that could potentially be a source of conflict.
“I don’t have any information that it happened that way,” Johnson said
“Kyle was a part of the LMR search committee looking for these sites, so he was not divorced from the process,” Blum said. “Yes, Kyle has been very good in abstaining from anything that we might vote on here, but he was involved in the process before it ever got to the table. So I think his interest in that search committee was a conflict of interest.”
Duane Zenk, county assessor and coordinator for the LMR project, said he thought that was a very broad statement because the Charter Oak site has a very limited field of view (limiting where a tower could go).
“To say that he picked that spot, I don’t think is a fair statement,” Zenk said.
A discussion ensued about what sites in that area had been considered.
Charter Oak City Council Member Peggy Staley said a supervisor told her in the summer of 2019 that they were considering Schultz’s land but thought they “probably better not do that.”
After that the Charter Oak City Council had been approached.
She knew of one landowner who had been approached but could not find anyone else in the area who had been contacted.
Muhlbauer asked Johnson if Schultz would not have a conflict of interest because he would not be voting.
“That would be what I would think,” Johnson said.
“He is an interested party but he has no power on the supervisor/county level to approve this contract.”
Johnson explained the changes to the proposed lease.
Blum said, “I think the heartburn today… is not the language of the lease. It’s the dollar amount that’s contained in the lease.”
The $6,000 cap kept the lease legal under Iowa Code, Muhlbauer said.
“We looked at land rental rates,” Muhlbauer said. “We’ve seen some at $450 with no interest increase. I’ve seen some at $800 a month with some interest increase.”
“But those weren’t governmental entities, correct?” Vogt asked.
“They were private,” Muhlbauer said.
Blum pointed out that the changes made to the proposed lease since last week actually add up to more money over 20 years than was the case with the original proposal.
“Unless Kyle stays in office for 20 years,” Muhlbauer said (which would mean the $6,000 cap would stay in place).
Blum said comparing the county’s proposed tower to a cell tower was not an accurate comparison.
“We’re not constructing a cell tower,” Blum said. “We’re constructing a communications tower, and there is a difference.”
He said that property owners are being paid a one-time payment of $1,000 per pole for utility poles placed on farms south of Denison.
“It’s a difficult task to find a comparable for what a fair rental is,” Blum said.
Muhlbauer said they had a lease in front of them that they could take forward.
“If we disapprove it - it has to go to public bid (to) find a spot within the parameters,” he said.
Blum asked if the negotiating team wanted to tackle the language of the lease and acceptance of the lease as separate items.
“What I’m saying is you could approve the lease and if the rental fails you’d at least preserve the option to come back and negotiate one more time before it goes to public option,” he said.
Dow City-Arion Fire Chief Joe Gorden said that publicizing Schultz’s proposed contract was unfair to Schultz.
Blum explained that the discussion had to take place in open session.
Johnson told the board that the supervisors could not go into a closed session to discuss the proposed lease, Blum said.
“Cecil, when you’re talking it being more money a year, what’s a 3 percent increase for 17,000 people on 400 bucks a month?” asked Denison City Council Member John Granzen. “What’s that come out to?”
“I don’t know the dollar figure but in 20 years the annual costs will double,” Blum said.
Muhlbauer recommended moving to a vote.
“Lease and dollar amount all in the same thing?” Blum asked.
“All in the same thing,” Muhlbauer said.
Skoog asked where income would go from future rentals on the tower.
“Anything on the tower that would be revenue would come to the county,” Muhlbauer said. “Any buildings that would be additional would have to be worked out with Kyle. The land is Kyle’s; the tower is ours.”
After more discussion of that arrangement, Blum called for a vote and asked each member in turn.
“In light of the phone calls I’ve received this week, no,” Vogt said.
Muhlbauer and Skoog both voted aye and Blum voted no.
“Can I submit my bill for the attorney fees to the county now because it appears we’ve – on the surface it appears it wasn’t negotiated in good faith, so I’ve wasted my time and money with the attorney negotiating in good faith,” Schultz said.
“You’re not going to leave this as your bid if we open this up and ask other people to bid?” Vogt asked.
Schultz said he did not say that.
“But we negotiated in good faith and to have part of the negotiating team vote nay to the negotiations, I feel like I wasted my time and resources with my attorney,” he said.
“I’m sorry you feel that way because, from the very beginning, I’ve even told your representative, that I think this is a huge conflict of interest,” Vogt said. “If you don’t open this up to everybody, I don’t think it’s fair, Kyle. Sorry, but it’s not fair.”
Granzen said Vogt should not have been on the negotiation team.
Vogt said she ended up on the negotiation team because Skoog, Blum and Schultz couldn’t do it.
She said she was willing to listen but, “from the time this all started out this has been crazy. He (Schultz) was going to lease to someone else for $1 for 99 years and then now, all at once, it’s up to what it is.”
(In November 2019, Vogt voted against proceeding with the testing, at a cost of up to $30,000, of Schultz’s land because no one would say how much the county might have to pay in rent to a third party in that arrangement.)
“At the end of the negotiation the parties get together and negotiate and come out of the room with an agreement,” Schultz said. “That’s negotiating in good faith.”
Schultz said the negotiations should have continued.
“So here we are again, right back to not doing nothing,” Granzen said. “Thank you so much everybody.”
“No, we’re not doing nothing,” Vogt said. “We’re going to move it forward.”
The dialogue escalated to shouting between several people at this point, with Granzen saying the project could take another six months and lives could be at risk.
Blum banged the chairman’s gavel several times and asked everyone to be respectful.
“John (Granzen), that’s why I threw the option out there to do this vote in a two-part where we could approve the lease - and if we would have turned the money down we could have maybe come back and renegotiated, knowing that the dollar amount was too high, and it would have given the landowner an option to maybe come back with a second number,” Blum said. “I was trying to head this off.”
