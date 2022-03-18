Supervisors reset raises for sheriff and elected officials

Budget realities drive change

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to reset the raises for the sheriff and other elected officials to 14% and 3.5% respectively.

The following is an edited and condensed account of the discussion.

The board voted in January to increase the sheriff’s salary by 20%, and elected officials’ salaries by 5%, which was a 50% reduction of the second recommendation of the Crawford County Compensation Board.

The compensation board had previously recommended a salary increase of 6.2% for all elected officials, including the sheriff; the board was asked to revise the recommendation in light of a new Iowa law that requires the sheriff’s salary to be set based on that of law enforcement officials in cities of comparable size.

Supervisor Ty Rosburg said he had recently spoken to sheriffs from many counties, and a county supervisor from Carroll, about the sheriffs’ salaries issue.

Rosburg said a 14% raise seemed in line with what other counties have done; he made the motion to reset the salaries.

Supervisor Jeri Vogt said the county had tried to bump up the salaries of the county’s auditor, treasurer and recorder a year ago because they were underpaid for the size of the county.

“So, if we drop them back to 3.5(%), are we putting them in the same boat again?” she asked.

Vogt said she also had concerns about the sheriff’s deputies’ issue with falling further behind the sheriff and other county employees.

“I hear their voice; I understand. If I was in that boat, that would be a hard thing for me to take,” she said.

“We’ve heard their voice, too,” said Supervisor Jean Heiden. “That’s why we’re making the recommendation.”

“Obviously, everybody in the state is making different adjustments, so we’ll have to see where we land next year again,” Rosburg said.

He said he thought the proposed change was fair for county employees and residents.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said in the future the supervisors should at least get halfway into budget preparations before making a recommendation on wage increases.

He acknowledged that the board didn’t look good by having to revisit something they had already put in place – but the board would be pushed into a bad corner when the budget is finalized if the correction wasn’t made.

“I’ll take personal responsibility – I feel bad about it,” Schultz said. “I don’t know what else to do.”

Emergency Management Coordinator Greg Miller asked what it would cost to leave the 20%/5% raises in place.

Schultz said it would cost $40,000 this year.

“Not including benefits – and that’s just elected officials,” Heiden said.

Miller said that a former supervisor had laughed about spending $300,000 apiece on two motor graders for the Secondary Road department.

“That’s a slap in the face to these people who work their butt off to make you people look good,” Miller said. “And I don’t think it’s right that they (employees) are the ones that have to suffer for this all the time. If we’re all going to suffer, then let’s all suffer together.”

He said the courthouse was open and employees worked through the pandemic.

“We’re not coming with a zero – we’re coming with 3.5% and a 14%,” Schultz said.

“I’d like to know how that’s a slap in the face,” Rosburg said.

“Because you said it was more than that before. Now you’re cutting it back,” Miller said.

Rosburg said the new law had caused the compensation board to revisit their first recommendation - and the same law is why the supervisors’ first number was probably too high.

Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Bremser asked if dialogue was open between the supervisors and the sheriff’s deputies’ union for a budget amendment or reopening of the deputies’ contract.

Schultz said that discussion should happen outside of the open meeting.

He offered to meet with the deputies and their representative in a closed session.

County Attorney Colin Johnson asked what numbers the supervisors had used when making the initial 20%/5% salary adjustment.

Schultz said the budget preparation had started with the approval of the wage increases; then the supervisors started looking at the rest of the budget numbers, such as revenues and expenditures.

As they started to finalize the budget, they realized they were in a bind, Schultz said.

He said the board was trying to be proactive instead of reactive.

“We have to try to make a better decision this year so it’s not such a huge effect (next year),” Heiden said. “So we revisited it.”

The supervisors voted 4-1 to approve the raises at 14% and 3.5%. Vogt voted nay.