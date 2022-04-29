Supervisors return to wind energy ordinance

Setback changes, noise level requirement considered

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday returned to a discussion about amending an ordinance that governs wind turbine towers in the county.

On April 27, 2021, the supervisors enacted a two-month moratorium on new wind tower construction and adopted a change to the county’s zoning ordinance that specified requirements for decommissioning wind turbine towers.

During May and June of 2021, discussions focused largely on the Silver Queen wind farm that is under development south of Westside; the supervisors entered into a voluntary agreement with Scout Clean Energy (the Silver Queen developer) specifying a minimum setback of 1,320 feet from an occupied residence, and a noise level of no more than 45 decibels at those locations.

The moratorium lapsed and no further changes were made.

The discussion on Tuesday lasted more than 30 minutes; the following is an edited and condensed account of the discussion.

The current ordinance specifies a setback of 1,000 feet from an occupied dwelling.

Rosburg offered several suggestions that he noted were for the purpose of discussion.

He suggested a 2-mile setback from incorporated towns and parks, and 1.5 miles from unincorporated towns.

Wind turbines surrounding a park could be a little overwhelming, he said.

Again noting that he was just throwing numbers out, and that the numbers were negotiable, Rosburg suggested a setback of 2.5 times the tower height (to the tip of a blade in the 12 o’clock position) for a landowner with a wind turbine on their property, and 3.5 times the tower height for adjacent landowners (those without wind turbines on their property); the setback would be measured from the tower to the foundation

of an occupied residence.

Rosburg said he did not want to have to revisit an ordinance if wind turbine towers get taller, which is why he was suggesting using a multiplier of the tower height.

The developer could receive a waiver if they were to negotiate with the landowners and reach an agreement to place a wind turbine tower closer than that specified by the ordinance, he said.

He suggested 1.1 times the tower height for a setback from roads.

With the larger setback distances, Rosburg said he didn’t think noise levels would be a problem, but he suggested a 45-decibel baseline that would be negotiable.

He said the supervisors’ objective should be to give everyone involved a voice at the table.

The supervisors may also want to look at a solar energy ordinance in the near future, he said.

Discussion turned to whether to put the proposed new requirements in the county ordinance that sets wind turbine property tax valuations or in the zoning ordinance.

County assessor Duane Zenk said the new requirements could be put into the building permit; he also noted that the county does not have a maximum tower height requirement except for that specified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rosburg asked if setbacks from airports should be included in new requirements.

Zenk said that was probably a good idea.

Chairman Kyle Schultz said the simplest thing to do would be to amend the language in building permits.

Assistant County Attorney Martha Sibbel said all the items that had been discussed could be put in the construction compliance certificate.

“If you don’t agree with it, then you appeal to the board of adjustment,” she said.

A freestanding ordinance would be appealed to the board of supervisors or district court, she said.

Schultz asked if the construction compliance certificate and the ordinance should read the same.

A separate ordinance might not be needed if language is included in the construction compliance certificate, Sibbel said.

Rosburg asked if that route would take the landowner out of the negotiation.

With the construction compliance certificate, the adjoining landowners are all notified but wouldn’t have a seat at the table at the board of adjustment, but could advocate a position, Sibbel said.

County Attorney Colin Johnson said it would also be feasible to add additional clauses to the ordinance that sets valuations of wind turbine towers.

Johnson and Zenk said it would be cleaner to keep valuation/taxation and zoning/building ordinances separate.

Sibbel said the construction compliance certificate route would have the advantage of involving the board of adjustment, which has a strong case law history; that route would limit who has standing and who could appeal.

Rosburg asked which would be better for landowners.

Nonparticipating landowners might be better off with an ordinance, Schultz said.

Sibbel said adjoining landowners have very limited rights, but it might be possible to give adjoining landowners a seat at the table through the construction compliance certificate; she said that would get into a “hazier area.”

Zenk said that if an adjoining landowner signed off on a closer setback, the building company could ask for a variance from the board of adjustment, and the landowner’s position would carry weight with the board and make them more comfortable with granting a variance.

Sibbel said the construction compliance certificate would be the most direct way for the supervisors to accomplish what they wanted; it would be simpler and more predictable for the landowner and the business.

Rosburg said he was worried about wind tower companies negotiating with the board of adjustment instead of the landowner; the landowner could make an objection but the decision would still be up to the board of adjustment.

Sibbel said the company would have a much stronger argument to the board if they make concessions to the landowner.

Further discussions were planned outside of the supervisors meetings with Rosburg, Zenk and the county attorney’s office.

The supervisors also discussed recent legislation that sets new rules for how wind turbines are taxed.

Supervisor Jean Heiden has advocated several times in recent months for the taxation rate to be increased.

Johnson said the present taxation rate, which graduated up to 30% of valuation over seven years, was set by the county ordinance.

If that ordinance is repealed, the new state legislation would require that wind turbine taxation be determined by a per kilowatt-hour rate (1/100th of a cent per kilowatt hour of electricity generated).

Johnson said he had spoken to Zenk about the issue, and the 30% valuation will be much more beneficial to the county.

Zenk said under the per kilowatt-hour rate, taxes would only be collected when the turbines are in use; fields that supply power on demand often sit idle.