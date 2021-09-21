Supervisors to amend public information policy

IPIB says complaint about Crawford County policy has merit

The Crawford County Board of Supervisors had on their agenda for this morning (Tuesday) an item to discuss and take action on an amendment to the county policy for information requests.

The action is a response to a decision by the Iowa Public Information Board (IPIB) last Thursday to accept a complaint from Dow City resident Beth Vogt about the county’s public information policy.

Vogt’s complaint, filed with IPIB on August 16, stated that a Crawford County policy enacted on July 1, 2020, violated the state’s open records laws.

The board of supervisors voted 3-2 on June 23, 2020, to approve the policy.

Supervisors Cecil Blum, Dave Muhlbauer and Kyle Schultz voted aye. Supervisors Jeri Vogt and Eric Skoog voted nay.

Beth Vogt told the Bulletin and Review that the issue came up when she requested minutes from E911 Service Board meetings and was given conflicting information about Crawford County’s information request policy from Duane Zenk, E911 local progam manager, and Schultz, the E911 board chairman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the filing, Beth Vogt said that Schultz had provided her with a copy of the policy.