Supervisors to enact wind tower construction moratorium

“We think we need to get this moratorium until we can figure out exactly what we need to do for the best of everyone,” Vogt said.

Rosburg said the moratorium would give a chance for people on both sides to have their voices heard.

He said he wanted the moratorium in place before the county receives paperwork for new towers.

“We want to make sure we’ve got all the information that’s necessary to make the best decision for the county,” Rosburg said.

Schultz said that more people on both sides will come forward as wind energy continues to grow.

He said he wanted solid numbers in place about the issues.

Vogt said the supervisors are working to be more proactive than reactive.

Supervisor Jean Heiden said she had spoken to a woman who has nine wind turbines surrounding her home in the Westside area.

When the sun shines through the moving blades it causes a strobe effect in the woman’s house.

The light effects and the sound made by the blades affect her ability to sit on her patio, Heiden said.