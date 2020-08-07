Supervisors wrestle with tower location: problems arise with leasing from county supervisor

County Attorney Colin Johnson visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to discuss concerns he had about the county entering into a contract to lease land owned by Supervisor Kyle Schultz.
The following is an edited and condensed account of the discussion, which lasted about 30 minutes.
The land in question, a tenth of an acre, would be used for the construction of a new radio tower for the county’s new land mobile radio (LMR) system that is under development.
Johnson pointed out that Iowa Code section 331.342 prevents an officer or an employee of a county from getting any other contract with that county other than their employment contract.
A subsection of the same code allows several exceptions, two of which Johnson said he wanted to bring to the board’s attention.
One exception is that any contract open to public bid with the public invited would be exempt from the rule, he said.
“I was not part of the discussion on the origination of this Charter Oak deal, but my asking around led me to believe that it was not open to public bid,” Johnson said.
The county does not meet the requirements of that exception at present, he said.
To meet that exception, the county could “hit the pause button” and open the process up for other landowners to make bids for a spot for the communications tower.
Johnson said the county could outline whatever specs are required, such as line of sight and clearance from trees, and would not have to accept just any piece of land.
Landowners who believe their land would be suitable could bid on the contract, he said.
“The county is not going to be stuck with the lowest bid option,” Johnson said. “Because this is a public improvement, the county can take into account what’s in the county’s best interest.”
He estimated the process could take four to eight weeks, but noted that was just an approximation.
“The advantage to this, because the county is anticipating building multiple towers, is that they can just treat everybody similar or the same,” Johnson said. “That way you don’t have parties with hurt feelings or parties who feel they got the short end of the stick, which can kind of monkey wrench things down the road.”
The county already meets a different exception in Iowa Code, but that exception has issues that would have to be addressed in a contract with Schultz, Johnson said.
The exception states that an officer or employee of the county is exempted out from the rule as long as that contract is under $6,000 per fiscal year, he said.
“My understanding, after talking with Rick Franck (the county’s negotiator) and Tom Gustafson (Schultz’s attorney) is that the contract as anticipated would be under that amount,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s concern with the contract in its present form is that it would require rent increases of 3 percent per year and an increase to the average rent of any other new towers built in the system in the future.
“We don’t know what those future contracts are going to be or what those future contracts are going to cost the county,” Johnson said. “If the average is over $6,000, the county would no longer fit under the exemption under J (in Iowa Code) and then the rule would kick in and that contract would be void.”
The two options for moving forward would be to either open the process back up for other landowners to make bids or to negotiate with Schultz to cap the contract below $6,000 per fiscal year, he said.
Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer asked if increases for inflation would be allowed.
Johnson said it had been brought to his attention that a separate provision of the law allows for inflation increases, as long as the increase is only for inflation, but a contract could not go much over $6,000.
Muhlbauer said the process could be sped up by putting out requests for public bids for all of the tower sites at the same time.
“That would make up maybe for some of the time that we’re losing on the Charter Oak tower that we would gain back on the other three towers,” said Chairman Cecil Blum.
Blum said that Rick Franck had recommended putting the project out for public bids.
Denison City Council Member John Granzen, who was in attendance, said the county already had a lot of money invested in Schultz’s land.
“John, if you lived on the other side of the fence and you had an opportunity to make $117,000 or more over 20 years wouldn’t you want that opportunity?” asked Supervisor Jeri Vogt.
She said that is what she came up with when she did the math.
“I can tell you if I lived here, there was a fence here, and there was somebody on the other side (with the contract), and I didn’t get that opportunity I’d feel a little upset,” Vogt said.
She said she understood Granzen’s concerns about the money spent, “but what’s fair is fair.”
Granzen asked if the county was willing to pay for the tribal and geological testing for everyone who offers land.
Blum said the county would likely enter into an “option to purchase” agreement, which would be subject to the results of archaeological and geological testing.
Schultz might still be the low bidder in that arrangement, he said.
Blum noted that the board was considering the different courses of action because of Johnson’s recommendation.
“If anything, maybe the county attorney should have been brought in a little earlier in the lease-drafting area of this to find out what was being put in the lease so we could have maybe headed a little of this off,” Blum said.
Johnson said the board could move forward with a hybrid approach; move forward with Schultz’s contract (with adjustments) and put the other sites out for public bid.
He noted that Schultz would have to agree to the contract changes.
Blum noted that the specifications of the project have already been met concerning Schultz’s land.
“It seems to me here we are kicking the can down the road again,” Granzen said.
It could take another year to find another site and do testing and firefighters’ lives and citizens’ lives would be put in danger, he said.
“Kyle (Schultz) is giving you below market what other places are getting (for) rent,” he said.
“The other thing, if you vet it through public bids and hearings, it also opens up the door for what can be negotiated with Kyle (Schultz),” Muhlbauer said. “It doesn’t limit you to that $6,000 then.”
Going to public bids “should end any further controversy,/discussion on these four towers which I think has some benefit,” Blum said. “I am sensitive to the fact that we have thousands of dollars invested in one site and that might not end up being the site in Charter Oak if we go the public option route.”
He said that was a risk that had to be considered.
Peggy Staley, a Charter Oak City Council member, said the LMR board was told by former County Attorney Roger Sailer that they shouldn’t put a tower on Schultz’s land.
Staley provided the minutes of the July 2019 LMR board meeting to the Bulletin and Review.
The minutes state “…after additional consideration Roger (Sailer) feels there is a possibility of negative public perception that the site is owned by a County Supervisor and maybe it would be better if a different site was chosen.”
Staley also provided the September 2019 LMR minutes to the Bulletin and Review and noted that those minutes state, “The site location on Kyle Schultz’s property has been reviewed and approved by the Crawford County Attorney.”
Supervisor Eric Skoog asked if there were any other legal concerns that might come up.
Johnson said the proposed contract with Schultz was good – but the section concerning increases had to be addressed.
The board discussed the possibility of going into closed session of the full board, on another day, to negotiate the section of the lease that involved increases to the rent.
Blum asked Johnson if the board could ask Schultz if the proposed cap on the contract was agreeable with him.
Johnson said he could because the negotiation would happen at a future date with his attorney.
Schultz said he was at a disadvantage because of the information Vogt stated about the contract.
He said he would be willing to go into closed session to discuss it.
Johnson initially told the supervisors at the Tuesday meeting that a closed session would be appropriate for the negotiation.
Blum told the Bulletin and Review that later on Tuesday Johnson informed the board that he did not believe a closed session could be used for the lease negotiation.
Instead, Muhlbauer and Vogt met with Schultz’s representative to discuss the changes to the proposed lease.