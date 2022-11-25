Supply chain issues cause DMU to bid transformer earlier than usual

On Monday, the Denison Municipal Utilities (DMU) Board approved staff to seek bids for a power transformer for the west receiving substation.

DMU General Manager Rory Weis noted that the electric utility is going out for bids earlier than it would have in the past because of supply chain issues.

He explained that DMU’s two main substations each have two transformers, and each transformer is sized so that if one of the transformers would fail, enough redundancy is built into the system that the other transformer can carry the load.

“We’re getting into that 40-45 year time frame of age (on the transformer to be replaced), and talking to some other utilities, and even NIPCO (Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative), a large utility for the RECs (rural electric cooperatives), are starting to see some failures within that 50-year time frame,” said Weis.

The most recent substation transformer DMU purchased cost $650,000. That was for the equipment, not the installation.

The estimated cost of a transformer now is $1.2 million, again without installation.

Weis said it takes about two years from the date of ordering to receive a substation transformer.

“The sad part is, at least with the distribution transformers, when we accept a bid, that gets us a spot in the production line but it does not guarantee a price on the transformers or when we will receive them,” he said. “We’re still waiting on some distribution transformers that were supposed to be here in July, and then they said the first part of November, and we haven’t received them yet.”

Weis said he hopes the new substation transformer would not cost substantially higher than the $1.2 million estimate.

“We hope we’re at the peak,” he said.

Board member Dane Dammen asked what causes the distribution issue with the transformers or if some materials are difficult to get.

Weis mentioned metals and windings.

DMU Electric Manager Mike Wight explained, “I think part of the problem is, if you remember, we placed our regular transformer order, and within six months we ordered another year’s transformers because the first order was taking so long. Everybody is doing that. We’re causing part of the problem ourselves, but we have to get in line.”