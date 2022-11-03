 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Swing Time at the Donna Reed Theater on November 12

  • 0
Swing Time at the Donna Reed Theater on November 12

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Crawford County Arts will sponsor a concert by Bob Fields and Swing Time on Saturday, November 12, at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It is part of the Shirley Vipond Local Artist Series. Bob Fields and Swing Time is a six-person band from Harlan. The band will feature the music of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Michael Bublé and a number of other artists.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hocus Pocus Halloween Party

Hocus Pocus Halloween Party

Washington Park was filled to the max with children and adults taking a trick-or-treat walk along the sidewalks to pickup up goodies from busi…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Wow! Watch the birth of a panda at the San Diego Zoo