Swing Time at the Donna Reed Theater on November 12

Crawford County Arts will sponsor a concert by Bob Fields and Swing Time on Saturday, November 12, at the Donna Reed Theater in Denison. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It is part of the Shirley Vipond Local Artist Series. Bob Fields and Swing Time is a six-person band from Harlan. The band will feature the music of Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Michael Bublé and a number of other artists.