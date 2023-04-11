Board members of the Temporary Aid Program (TAP) came to the Denison City Council last Tuesday (April 4), concerned that they had heard the city was going to move the food pantry from its present city-owned building on South 25th Street to the back of the Senior Center on South Main.

“The board had not been approached about that,” said Jodie Holm with the TAP Board. She asked if it was a done deal.

Councilman Corey Curnyn, who was serving as mayor pro tem at the meeting, said it was not a done deal.

“We had a little bit of discussion on it, and we’re open to hear whatever your concerns are to make the best-educated decision,” he said.

Holm said if TAP were to be moved to the back of the Senior Center building, the doorway would have to be widened because the Siouxland Food Bank brings food in on pallets.

The space also has no furnace.

Holm continued that TAP could not get all its shelves in the space, and the space would have to accommodate the walk-in freezer donated by Smithfield Foods. She said other groups, such as the Crawford County Hunger Fighters, use that freezer.

“If you are looking at moving us, what are the other (possible) locations?” Holm asked. “If you have to invest a lot of money to remodel someplace, you also have to look at those costs.”

Curnyn responded, “This has just been an idea that was thrown at us. We are in no way shape or form saying we’re going to move you or do any kind of remodel.”

Councilman John Granzen, who is a plumbing and heating contractor, said he has been in the senior center and didn’t think TAP’s operation would fit in the back of the senior center building.

He later added that if the council was serious about moving TAP, the TAP Board would have been notified. He also said if it costs more to move TAP and remodel space to retrofit the program into another building than it does to remain in place, it wouldn’t make sense.

City Manager Brad Hanson said the city was looking at extensive repairs needed on city-owned buildings and was looking at what might work and make everyone happy.

“It was just an option to explore as you should do with any idea,” he added.