The family of the late Dave Dickman has made a donation of part of his collection of taxidermy subjects to the Harrison County Conservation Board.

The items will be on display at the new Willow Lake Nature Center located northwest of Woodbine.

Dave, of Modale, passed away on January 4.

He served in the Iowa National Guard and worked as a milkman, welder, and then as foreman for Union Pacific and Omaha Standard and Rail Car Nebraska.

“He grew up as an avid hunter with his dad – he was always hunting,” said Kandi Archer, Dave’s daughter.

In later years, Dave loved hunting and fishing with his grandsons, she said.

Starting in 2004, Dave and his brother Dan taught themselves how to do taxidermy; the brothers used their skills to make items for their families and for the community.

Dave’s favorite taxidermy subjects were fish and deer, but he also did birds and even a bear he bagged out of state.

For the Willow Lake Nature Center, the family donated mounts of three largemouth bass, a grass carp, a snow goose, two Canada geese and a mallard hen.

“We’re considering them on permanent loan from the family, so if there’s a time in the future that they would want some of them back then we would let them do that,” said Harrison County Naturalist Connie Betts.

She noted that Dave’s brother Dan had donated several taxidermy subjects to the Harrison County Conservation Board a few years ago.

Kandi said her dad’s mounted bass donated to the Willow Lake Nature Center were caught near Dunlap or in other local areas.

A full-body deer mount that he made has been donated to the DeSoto Bend National Wildlife Refuge.

“They’re going to be putting that up in a display before too long,” Kandi said.

Kandi’s sister, Kelli, ended up with the bear.

“She kind of grew up with it and had attachments to it,” Kandi said.

She said her dad took pride in his taxidermy work and would be happy to know that his subjects will be enjoyed for a long time.

Betts said the new Willow Lake Nature Center is three to four months from opening.