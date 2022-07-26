Teaching responsible animal agriculture

Kids participate in Smithfield hog production class

Six students participated in a months-long Smithfield hog production class that culminated in a showing on Friday at the Crawford County Fair.

The class began in April when Smithfield donated four pigs to each exhibitor.

“These are commercial pigs – not show pigs,” said Smithfield Production Manager Kevin Koenig.

“When we run them through the ring today (Friday), it’s not so much about judging them compared to other pigs,” Koenig said. “It’s about the job the kids did at home with their animal husbandry skills.”

A weigh-in was conducted in April.

The students had to keep track of feed, medications, and visitors.

They also made a log of daily observations.

Another requirement was to pass an on-site farm inspection.

“It’s all based on animal husbandry and their record keeping at home,” Koenig said.

He gave the students feedback on their performance.

On Friday, as part of the conclusion of the class, Scott Opperman, senior manager-production at Smithfield, interviewed each student.

“He asked some general knowledge questions: what do you feed them, what were some constraints during the class, what are you afraid of?” Koenig said.

He said that one student was upset because the animal had to die.

“After the interview, we walk them through the ring and I give a little spiel about things they do well,” he said. “They are judged on average daily gain.”

The animals were judged separately from the other pigs at the fair.

The students received cash prizes donated by United Bank of Iowa and Westside State Savings Bank.