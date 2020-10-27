Technology takes on larger role at DCS

Since the first days of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, technology was seen as one of the keys to help schools in the Denison Community School (DCS) District deal with the growing crisis.
“From a technology perspective, back in early March we started doing some planning because we could see the dominoes beginning to fall,” said DCS Director of Technology Greg Gunderson.
“Some of the West Coast schools were starting to close and we were seeing the virus make its way across the country.”
Gunderson said the DCS technology team started looking at what other schools were doing to deal with the growing crisis.
“There were some American schools overseas that had done some planning around distance learning,” he said. “We were able to find some of those, and then we started to meet in early March and assess.”
The goal was to prepare for closure and some sort of online learning, Gunderson said.
“We knew that was coming,” he said.
In early April, DCS administration put together a broad-spectrum team that included educators from special education, language development, guidance counseling, and instructional coaching.
Individuals from transportation and maintenance were added to the group in the summer.
“From a technology perspective, the focus was really around distance learning,” Gunderson said.
The discussions revolved around how best to serve students during the pandemic - whether the students were all on-site, all off-site or a combination of the two.
“It got into a device discussion, a software discussion and an activity discussion,” he said.
“From a device perspective, we expanded our one-to-one student device program to cover grades K through 12 with laptops. Teachers were given the opportunity, if they had a desktop machine, they could switch to a laptop.”
DCS had already been using Google Meet for some limited distance learning activities.
“Google has put a lot of money into Google Meet, which is their version of Zoom,” he said. “That became one of the tools for hosting online meetings.”
Gunderson said the district was able to get in early on an opportunity with Verizon for free internet hotspots for schools closed due to COVID-19.
The hotspots were given to families that didn’t have internet access.
“We have to pay for service for those hotspots but they were free, with no strings attached,” he said.
“Internet service providers (ISPs) also offered free or discounted service to those in need.”
As time has passed, the expanded reliance on technology has become easier, but keeping everything working has required a lot of effort, Gunderson said.
“I think the whole technology team would say they are spending more time than in a normal year,” he said. “This a time-consuming job, anyway.”
Work often has to take place after hours, when systems are available and can be taken offline.
“Back in July we decided to expand our relationship with Edgenuity to offer full online course content,” he said. “That was a big project to get that implemented before school started on the 24th of August.”
Edgenuity is used for students who are learning fully online.
Grades PK through fifth use Google Classroom, which is a learning management system that teachers use to post learning content online.
Grades six through 12 use Canvas, which is another course management system for online learning.
Some teachers also use content-specific software beyond the learning management systems the district uses.
The Google Meet software has been changing almost weekly. The technology team has been busy trying to deploy the changes and keep the software available to the teaching staff.
“We’re working to stay on top of keeping all of the devices working onsite and offsite because that’s a new component,” Gunderson said.
“We also provided training; our technology integrationists have done a great job in partnership with our teacher-leaders and our instructional coaches to make sure that our staff has the training and tools to be prepared for online learning and distance learning.”
Hardware acquisition remains one of the sticking points, Gunderson said.
“Trying to get hardware has been tough; it takes a lot more time,” he said. “I know some schools still haven’t received their devices like Chromebooks and laptop computers.”
Inventory supply chains are down and Gunderson doesn’t see that changing.
“We have to really stay ahead of any purchases we want to make over the next few months,” he said. “I think that will continue to be the case. Software companies are overwhelmed not only because of the expanded use of their services and software - but also reduced staff – so software projects take more time.”
Overall, however, Gunderson said the district’s teachers and students now have a variety of useful tools that facilitate remote learning.
“I think we’re in a good place to handle what comes our way,” he said.