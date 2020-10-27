Technology takes on larger role at DCS

Since the first days of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, technology was seen as one of the keys to help schools in the Denison Community School (DCS) District deal with the growing crisis.

“From a technology perspective, back in early March we started doing some planning because we could see the dominoes beginning to fall,” said DCS Director of Technology Greg Gunderson.

“Some of the West Coast schools were starting to close and we were seeing the virus make its way across the country.”

Gunderson said the DCS technology team started looking at what other schools were doing to deal with the growing crisis.

“There were some American schools overseas that had done some planning around distance learning,” he said. “We were able to find some of those, and then we started to meet in early March and assess.”

The goal was to prepare for closure and some sort of online learning, Gunderson said.

“We knew that was coming,” he said.

In early April, DCS administration put together a broad-spectrum team that included educators from special education, language development, guidance counseling, and instructional coaching.