Funeral services for Terence R. Boeck, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.
Interment will be at a later date.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.
He died Tuesday, October 11.
Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Nielsen, of Guthrie Center; two grandchildren; and siblings, Dennis Boeck, of Morrison, Illinois, Larry Boeck, of Denison, Deborah Green, of Schleswig, Dwight Boeck, of Denison, Linda Matijevich, of Polk City, Lanah Boeck, of Denison, Thomas Boeck, of Keokuk, and Timothy Boeck, of Green Bay Wisconsin.