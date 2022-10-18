Funeral services for Terence R. Boeck, 63, of Denison, will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Denison.

Interment will be at a later date.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 21, at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Denison.

He died Tuesday, October 11.