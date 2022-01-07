Texting service suggested to notify contractors about city projects

On Tuesday the Denison City Council adopted changes to its procurement policy and solved an issue it had been wrestling with for some time – how to make sure all contractors who have been asked to be contacted for city jobs, are contacted, and how to document that communication.

At the December 21 meeting, Councilman John Granzen and Councilman Corey Curnyn said that they had received complaints from contractors who said they had not been contacted by the city.

City Clerk Lisa Koch pointed out that when contractors register with the city each year, there is a space on the form to check if they want to be contacted; in addition they must provide a valid email address.

The method of contact by email address was in the draft of the policy presented to the council on Tuesday. Curnyn said it had been brought up before that the contractors should be contacted by their means of choice whether it is email, text or phone call and that the policy should reflect that.

Councilman Dustin Logan said the issue with what Curnyn suggested is it asking a lot from city hall staff when they have to call one person, email another and text yet another.

His solution was met with approval from the other council members and city staff – use a service that contacts people by all three methods – text, email and phone call.

School districts and other entities use that kind of system to contact students and families when school has been canceled or has a late start or early out, or any number of important announcements.

Logan said such a service is inexpensive and phone numbers can be added to it.

“In my opinion, texting trumps email and trumps phone calls,” said Logan. “I disagree that it should be their (the contractors’) choice. We really need to look into a service. It is easy to use. It can be used for contact with city employees.”

City staff could record the message they want to send as a phone call, and the system would transcribe the audio into text for the text message and email. The recording is saved with a date to document when it was sent out.

Contact was going to be made with the Denison Community School and others that use the service to see what is available.

Since using a texting service was not on the agenda, Logan made a motion to pass the procurement policy as it was drafted, with contact through email, and then change the policy once the city lines up a service.

Another change in the policy is to increase the dollar amount limit on work that a city employee or council member can do for the city without competitive quotes or bids. The policy clarifies that it includes employee’s spouse, employee’s business and the mayor.

The policy’s current limit is $1,500; the limit allowed by the state is $6,000. The council chose to go with the state limit, which was reflected in the policy the council reviewed on Tuesday.

The Denison City Council also took the following actions on Tuesday.

- Approved the reappointment of Nancy Bradley to the Denison Municipal Utilities Board. Her current term expires in February. Terms are for six years. Bradley is currently the chairperson of the board.

- Approved the mileage reimbursement policy for private vehicles used for travel on city business. The reimbursement follows internal revenue guidelines, which for this year is 58.5 cents per mile.