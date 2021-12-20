Thanks, Goodfellows donors and volunteers!

Goodfellows, a collaborative effort of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action, extends its appreciation to the community for the donations received and to the volunteers from the First United Methodist Church in Denison for the countless hours they spent organizing gift boxes for 138 children and food boxes for 56 families in need.

The gifts of toys, clothing, books, games, puzzles and cash are sure to put big smiles on hundreds of faces.

The gift boxes and food boxes were distributed on Thursday.

Donations to Goodfellows are tax deductible, and throughout the Goodfellows campaign, the names of donors have been listed in the editions of the Bulletin and Review.

Anonymous, $50; Wyatt and Whitney Dorale, clothes and toys; anonymous, $100; Greg and Lori Wehle, toys, clothes and shoes; Tracy Mendlik, slippers, blow dryer and clothes; anonymous, four games and socks; Glenda Bielenberg, shopped for one child; anonymous, toys and clothes for one child; Randy and Amy Healy, toys and clothes; Samuel Cisneros, toys, clothes and shoes; Briley Krohnke, clothes, Legos, Pack-N-Play, boots and book; Ar-We-Va National Honor Society, two boxes of gifts; anonymous, games, toys, shoes and caps for three children; Vaughn and Jennifer Leftwich, clothes, toys and puzzles;

Anonymous, $50; Linda Christensen and Liz, clothes, blanket and shoes; Brigid, Camilla and Genevieve Bonner, shopped for three girls; anonymous, toys and clothes for two children; Maria Garcia, shopped for one child; Liz Garcia, shopped for one child; Bill Miller Family, shopped for two children; anonymous, clothes; Jerry and Barbara Rasmussen, $100; Chris and Mary Ann Brandt, $50; Keegan Jepsen, shopped for one child; anonymous, two toys and one outfit; Lois Johnson, shopped for two children;

Anonymous, toys and clothes for one child; anonymous, toys and clothes for one child; Zion Evening Guild, $25; anonymous, shopped for two children, gift bags and tissue paper; Hansman Family, shopped for four children; Addison Inman, shopped for one child; anonymous, shopped for one child; Ruby Friedrichsen, boots; Traci Olivet and Chad Preul, clothing, toys and candy; Denison Kiwanis Project Fund, $250; James and Mary Buss, $20; James and Susan Stephens, $250; Mark and Teresa Beeck, clothes, shoes and toys; William Nordquist, clothes, toys and gift card;

Terry Lally and Denise Wade, $100; anonymous, $500; Terry and Judy Evers, $65; anonymous, shopped for one child; Immanuel Lutheran Sunday School, Schleswig, boxes of toys from toy drive; Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, $50 in beef certificates; Deb Flink, shopped for one child; anonymous, shopped for two children; Matt and Tricia Fink Family, toys and clothes for three children; anonymous, toys for two children; Jay and Terry Ford, $50; Matthew Blunk, toys and clothes for one child; Dana Ingerslev, toys and clothes for two children; Donna Stephens, toys and clothes for a girl and boy;

Lois Blair, $50; Westside 4-H, toys; Jerry and Patty Lally, coat, scarf and toys; anonymous, $50; anonymous, $1,000; Coyotes Forever, $300; anonymous, crayons, coloring books and flip flops; Tony and Teresa Wishon, shopped for two children; Paul and Lois Shook, $100; Dave, Carol and Annie Wiges, toys and clothes; Jennifer and Rick Meents/Scot Miles, $100; Sundquist Engineering, P.C., $100; anonymous, toys; anonymous, clothes and toys for one child;

David and Mary Ann Reiling, $100; Dale Wight, $75; anonymous, clothes, toys and gloves; anonymous, toys; Sharon Gosch, clothes, toys and diapers for two children; The Andersons Marathon, $3,500; James and Sherri Freml, $50; Robert and James Spangler, $50; Richard and Cheryl Bockelmann, $70; Allen and Sandy Hansohn, clothes and toys for three children; Gene and Carrie Ellis, clothes, books and toys; anonymous, $50; Laura Seaton, $50; Eric Meents, $100;